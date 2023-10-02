Mauricio Umansky Denies Rumors Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Have Slept Together

Mauricio Umansky has lived to see another week in the Dancing With The Stars ballroom. It’s probably a decent distraction from whatever is going on with him and Kyle Richards. Their separation after almost 30 years of marriage and 13 years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was announced a few months ago, though they insisted they weren’t divorcing. There’s some confusion with the timeline, but alas, they are not together at the moment. Kyle recently took a break from gallivanting with her “close friend,” country singer Morgan Wade, to support Mauricio’s DWTS debut from the studio audience.

Many have speculated that Kyle and Morgan are more than friends since they’ve been inseparable for months, traveling the world together as Morgan tours. They even played on the rumors by almost kissing in one of Morgan’s music videos. Kyle has vehemently denied that the relationship is romantic. Now, Mauricio is supporting Kyle by also denying that she and Morgan are lovers or that she cheated on him with Morgan.

Mauricio says he has “no doubt” that Kyle and Morgan haven’t slept together

A TMZ photographer caught up with Mauricio outside of DWTS rehearsal and asked about his confusing marriage. Even though he started out by saying he doesn’t normally like to comment on these things, he did anyway. He confirmed that he and Kyle are separated at the moment, but aren’t talking about divorce. When the pap asked him about Kyle and Morgan, he didn’t hesitate to shoot down the rumors of their romance.

Mauricio said, “I’m glad you asked that question. There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade.”

He added that Kyle and Morgan are strictly friends and are working on projects together. “They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together. They’re doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship.”

Mauricio and Kyle aren’t ready to “throw in the towel”

Mauricio again stated that he and Kyle are not considering divorce right now. He says after 26 years together, they’ve just had a tough one, and are trying to deal with their issues. He added, “dealing with it with interpretations and the public and all of that stuff makes it harder.”

It’s worth noting that Mauricio faced his own cheating allegations in the past. We’ll likely get more insight into where the marriage went wrong in the upcoming season of RHOBH, which premieres on Bravo on November 1. It’s unclear if psychic-medium Allison DuBois and her e-cigarette will make an appearance to say “told ya so!”

