NeNe Leakes Reveals Hilarious Reason She First Became ‘Interested’ in Kim Zolciak

We all know that NeNe Leakes is one of the funniest Housewives ever to grace our screens. Although she’s had some bumps in the road with the loss of her husband and her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe still hasn’t lost that wicked sense of humor.

The former RHOA star recently sat down for a two-part interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast. They chatted about Bethenny’s reality reckoning and NeNe’s discrimination allegations against Bravo. It wasn’t all business, though.

Despite the serious topics at hand, NeNe still managed to deliver some laugh-out-loud moments in her two-hour conversation with Bethenny. Perhaps the funniest moment came when NeNe shared an anecdote about the first time she met Kim Zolciak. Even way back then, NeNe couldn’t keep her eyes off the big, blonde wig.

A moment in Housewives history

NeNe described the first time she laid eyes on Kim, and her description was absolutely hilarious. This was long before the cameras started rolling for Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the two just happened to run into each other at the gym.

NeNe shared, “We had the same trainer at the gym, and I was very interested in her. When I would see her at the gym, she had a big blonde wig on, she would have a cigarette, and who the f*ck is on a treadmill with a cigarette?”

Now, of course, we don’t condone smoking cigarettes, but the mental image of Kim on the treadmill inside of a gym is really something special. She was made for reality TV, and it gets even better when you hear what she was wearing.

NeNe continued, “She would walk in with this jewelry and this velour Juicy Couture thing on. I would be looking at her like, ‘This is an interesting white lady!’ as you know, I’m a Black girl, I never really saw white women with wigs on.”

She continued to reflect on the early days of RHOA, and she recalled her initial meetings with the producers ahead of Season 1. As they scoped out a potential cast, they told NeNe they were only looking for Black women. However, NeNe argued that she knew an “interesting white lady” who would fit in perfectly, and the rest is history.

