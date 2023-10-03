Captain Sandy Catches up With Past Crew Including Malia White

Below Deck Mediterranean just returned for Season 8 after nearly a year off. And half of the cast are returning crew members, either interior stews from Season 7 or a few crossover characters from Below Deck Down Under that are now department heads.

So perhaps our interest in former cast members is now piqued. Luckily, Captain Sandy Yawn just shared some information about some Med favorites, who are now advancing their careers in the yachting industry.

A boat show in Monaco is the place to be

Of course, the world of yachting professionals is relatively small. These people are bound to bump into each other at some point or another. But over the weekend, Sandy revealed that she ran into several former employees and reality TV co-stars at the Northrop & Johnson boat show in Monaco.

The captain took to her Instagram on October 1 and shared a video from the event. In the caption, Sandy described an “incredible boat show.” While there, she spent time with former bosun Malia White, chief stew Katie Flood, and newly licensed captain João Franco.

“Nice to hang out with [Malia White] and [Katie Flood],” Sandy wrote. “Great seeing [João Franco] as captain on his new ride, I’m so proud of you!”

Joao returned the love by posting several red heart emojis in the comments. For her part, Katie wrote that she “loved spending time” with her former captain at the Monaco event.

Fans of the show will recall how Sandy was accused of favoring Malia during her seasons as bosun. The captain also took João under her wing before he was promoted to bosun. She always maintained that it was a matter of nurturing ambition.

The trio of ladies also reconnected to film the third season of Winter House. Perhaps there will be more Below Deck cast collaborations in the future. Until then, these fan favorites are keeping in touch in real time. And it’s nice to know that are all so passionate about their careers.

Catch Below Deck Mediterranean on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SANDY’S POST? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE MAINTAINS CONTACT WITH SOME OF HER FORMER CREW? OR IS IT MORE OF A BRAVO THING?