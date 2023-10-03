Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Mansion NOT for Sale, Listing Is Fake

Okay, this is the work of someone so petty it’s difficult to believe. Now I know it wasn’t me, so which one of you did it? As you probably know, whether you want to or not, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are getting divorced. Again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums had money issues, personal strife, and a reconciliation. But their reunion didn’t last too long because Kroy couldn’t pay the mortgage. He filed for divorce a second time and Kim was trying to get it dismissed on the basis that they are still regularly banging.

Kroy needs to sell the McMansion to pay some bills but Kim has been dragging her feet. They went to court last week and we’re waiting for confirmed details before publishing them to the world. That said, the streets were saying the judge approved the home sale. Shortly thereafter, the House of Horrors appeared on Zillow and everyone thought Kroy had a slight victory. And then TMZ entered the chat.

The listing is as fake as Kim’s hair

The Georgia home, which has been a focus of Kim and Kroy’s divorce, was listed on websites like Zillow and Trulia on Wednesday for $3.2 million.

Unfortunately, according to insiders, Kim and Kroy never listed the house, therefore whoever posted the sale made a bogus page to ostensibly cause further upheaval in poor Kroy’s life. This may or may not be why Kroy now looks like he’s considering the witness protection program with a new look.

Despite the fake listing, Kim and Kroy continue to have major financial difficulties. Kroy has been pleading with the court to allow him to sell this house so they can pay some bills. He stated numerous times the house still has equity and selling it would solve several financial issues. They could also live separately, which would be nice for the kids.

This is a nice thought in theory. But Kim and Kroy have accumulated so much debt, the money from the home sale might not fix much. We also have to consider how much a potential buyer would negotiate to lower the price based on the lingering smell of dry shampoo, Marlboros, and spilled remanents from the finest Pinot Grigio the local Chili’s has to offer.

As always, Team Kids.

