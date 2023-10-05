Kim Zolciak Claims To Feel Unsafe After Kroy Biermann Fight, Calls 911

Oh good grief, I cannot. If it’s a day that ends in Y, Kim Zolciak has probably wasted the time and resources of her local police department. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum needs to cut out the antics at this point because no more tricks are coming out of her hat.

This week bodycam footage and the 911 call were released from an incident Kim and Kroy Biermann had in late August. She went to film The Surreal Life for a few weeks and all was quiet. Now she’s back and she doesn’t feel safe, so she called the cops again. TMZ has the scoop.

Kim, just stop

There is no amount of sage or holy water that will expel the demons now living inside Kim and Kroy’s McMansion. These two have been living life in the toxic lane in front of their kids and neither one of them has the decency to vacate the premises.

While it might seem like Kim is the main bad guy in this scenario, Kroy is just as guilty for consistently enabling her and continuing to engage in a physical relationship. They basically deserve each other and the real victims of their ineptitude are the children.

Now Kimbo and Kroy are going through the divorce process while under the same roof. Last Thursday night, Kim called her besties over at 911 to report Kroy stole her cell phones. She had to call from the (gasp!) landline because her mobiles were in Kroy’s possession.

Kroy isn’t heard during her call. He’s probably gnawing on wood somewhere because he’s suffering the consequences of his wife. Kim advised she didn’t feel safe and wanted to leave the home. Somehow the 911 operator prevented themselves from yelling, “Finally!”

Kimbo stated Kroy was hiding behind a locked door in the master bedroom. According to Kim, all four kids were unaware and asleep – just like the other 837 times they’ve called the cops this year. The police report said law enforcement made their regular weekly visit to the McMansion and “sorted things out.” Kim got her cell phones back and agreed to sleep in a different bedroom with the door locked.

Their divorce remains in progress.

TELL US – WHAT’S NEXT FOR KIM AND KROY? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL RECONCILE AGAIN?