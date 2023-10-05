Mauricio Umansky Says He’s Purposely Avoided the New RHOBH Trailer

While fans were pretty hyped up about the just-released Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer, one person wasn’t. Mauricio Umansky, the longtime fan-favorite househusband to Kyle Richards, hasn’t even seen it.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant told Us Weekly, “[I] haven’t watched it.” He then added, “Of course. I mean, I got to know what everybody’s talking about. Yeah. But I haven’t watched it on purpose.”

The trailer teases the details of what we already know – that Kyle and Mauricio have separated after over 20 years of marriage. What it also teases is Kyle’s possible cheating with singer Morgan Wade.

Not giving up

Mauricio has already addressed some of this publicly, but it doesn’t sound like it’s getting any easier for him to do so. “We’re in the middle of dealing with our life and our marriage and we have not thrown in the towel,” he stated.

The father of four went on, “We are still working on it. And it’s hard and it’s hard in the public eye and it’s hard while everybody’s asking because the reality is that when a couple’s going through the times that we’re going through right now, what you need is time.”

As for fans who think this is all for the show. Mauricio said, “We’re not hiding anything. We legitimately do not know what that looks like.”

Friends ’til the end

Despite the split, Mauricio seems to have nothing but love for Kyle. “We’ve been married for 27 years and she’s been my best friend forever,” he shared.

Mauricio then concluded, “And it’s just a lot of years and there’s a lot of stuff and we just need to figure out if we are going to spend the rest of our lives together or we’re not. And that’s the transition that we’re in right now and that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on October 25.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MAURICIO IS BEING TRUTHFUL ABOUT NOT WATCHING THE TRAILER? WILL YOU BE WATCHING SEASON 13 OF RHOBH?