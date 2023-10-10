Luann de Lesseps Won’t ‘Judge’ Kyle Richards Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors

Luann de Lesseps recently shared her opinion on the Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade affair rumors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been knee-deep in marital drama with her partner, Mauricio Umansky. Despite their attempts at keeping things squeaky clean for the cameras, it looks like the mess finally caught up to them. Their separation has been plastered everywhere for the Bravoverse to see.

When news of their split initially hit the streets, it left fans everywhere gagged beyond belief. Shortly after, Kyle and Mauricio clarified that although they continue to face struggles, divorce was off the table. But after that new teaser for Season 13 of the hit Bravo show, could this beloved couple’s 27-year relationship be headed down the drain?

Luann offers support for Kyle and Mo

Since the reports of their separation, rumors have been swirling about Kyle’s potential new boo. In a recent interview with DailyMail, Luann, an OG Real Housewives star, gave her take on Kyle’s supposed relationship with country star Morgan Wade.

“Listen, who am I to judge? I don’t know. I was with Kyle on the first Ultimate Girls Trip, so I know Kyle, and I love Kyle,” she said. On the topic of her relationship with Mo, Luann hopes they’ll be able to work it out.

“I haven’t heard … because I haven’t been out to LA. But nonetheless, that’s their private matter, and I hope things work out … I don’t really know.”

Whether Morgan and Kyle are a pair of lovers or just close friends is still unknown. Either way, Luann shared where she stands on a possible romantic relationship with a lady.

“It’s not my thing, but you never know! You just never know! I mean, love is love, right?”

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

