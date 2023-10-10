Ubah Hassan Teases RHONY Reunion: ‘I Went Hard’

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ubah Hassan shed some light on her first reunion on a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.

The supermodel-turned-reality TV star has become her own in the last few weeks. Her biggest feud, between her and Erin Lichy over a missing cell phone, lasted an entire episode and certainly caused a wave in the group.

Some fans weren’t sure Ubah, whose cousin is Chanel Ayan from RHODubai, had the fire inside of her to be a Real Housewives star. But after taking it there with Erin and Sai De Silva over her “missing” cell phone, she shut down all the doubters. And just when we thought we’d seen the last little bit of her spunky personality, the RHONY star teased an explosive reunion performance.

What went down at the New York reunion?

During her latest WWHL appearance with Housewives fanatic Matt Rogers, Ubah spilled some tea with the audience about the New York reunion, and man, is it good.

After responding to Andy Cohen’s question about rating her first reunion experience, Ubah took a second to collect her thoughts before responding.

“You were there,” she began. “I think a 20 … I mean, I went really hard.”

“It was therapy that I never thought I’d have in my life. But I felt so much better leaving.”

As most Housewives fans know, ladies of different iterations may hit the town after a taping in honor of wrapping up another season. But Ubah and the rest of the NY cast were too exhausted to think about partying.

“I went to get a foot massage for two hours,” she continued. “I got home at, like, 1:30 in the morning.” But just because they didn’t hit the streets after doesn’t mean they left in a bad place. After Matt asked her if the reunion ended in a way where they could have celebrated together, Ubah said she believed so.

The Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c.

