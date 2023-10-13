Danielle Cabral Responds to Caroline Manzo’s ‘Sucky’ Thoughts About Her RHONJ Casting

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral came into her sophomore season ready to play. She was involved in a physical altercation with co-star Jennifer Aydin. Both ladies were suspended from filming while the incident was investigated. Now both Danielle and Jennifer are back to filming Season 14.

Danielle is Caroline Manzo’s niece. Or, as Caroline so charmingly put it, “a half-ass relation.” Caroline told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show, “I’m one of the reasons Danielle’s on that show. Andy [Cohen] had a conversation with me about her when they were considering her, and she is my brother’s daughter. My niece,” she explained.

Danielle doesn’t owe Caroline a thank you

Danielle objected to Caroline’s comments. “I know [the truth], and it’s not necessarily Housewives, it’s anything in my life,” Danielle told The U.S. Sun.

“I know the immense amount of work that I’ve put in and the struggles and the heartache. And my husband [Nate Cabral] knows the times I would cry and it’s not Housewives related, it’s success related,” she stated. “So for anybody that knows me … I really put in the work and for anybody to take it away from me, [it’s] kind of sucky.” If Caroline put in a good word with Andy, doesn’t that warrant a thank you? Or at least some sprinkle cookies?

Danielle continued, “But I just know. It’s okay for me in my heart to know the truth. There’s nobody in the world that can take any of my success away from me,” she said. “I’ve earned everything I’ve gotten myself.”

And RHONJ is just the beginning for Danielle. “I will be an Emmy winner and it will be for doing amazing things … doing a really wonderful program,” she predicted. “I have dreams and ambitions still.” Danielle added, “I have not hit my pinnacle of success and everything is still a journey.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return to Bravo in 2024.

