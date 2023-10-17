Times When Lisa Barlow Lost Touch With Reality

The Sundance Queen is royalty in my book thanks to her amazing quips and ability to really embrace her power. However, there have been times when Lisa Barlow seemed out of touch with reality while on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Even though Lisa is highly involved within her community and gives back to charity, the wife and mother is being slammed for losing touch with the common man. There is no denying that Lisa works extremely hard for everything she has. But has she started to lose touch with the world around her? Some would argue she has.

Zion Trip from Hell

Nicole Weinagart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During the cast trip to Zion, Lisa had an outburst that was a possible out-of-body experience. While still caught on her hot mic moment with Meredith Marks, Lisa shouted, “Guess what, I am fu*king richer than all of you; I don’t need to fu*king be here!”

It’s true that Lisa is wealthier than Meredith, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose. However, she didn’t need to point it out so viciously. The other women clearly know they are poor in comparison. Lisa’s net worth, via SCMC, is over $5 million, and she is the wealthiest self-made RHOSLC housewife.

While the comment was actually quite funny, the delivery was less than nice, but I love an unhinged Lisa Barlow. The scene showed Lisa acting quite childish, comparing apples to oranges. Even though Lisa made it clear that she didn’t have remorse for her words, she did try to explain herself, claiming, “The whole point in saying that is, I don’t need to be here. I have a good life. I worked really hard for my life. I can leave here, and I can never be a part of this again, and I’m good. I’m done.”

Lisa should have known that when you start counting others’ wealth, you come across as childish, and it reeks of insecurity.

Middle-Class Lisa

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Vivint

On the last night of the Season 4 girls trip to Palm Springs, the ladies applied drag makeup and argued over who qualifies as a middle-class American. Spoiler alert—none of them qualified. Lisa freaked out about not getting a say over her look. She told producers, “It’s not about looking ugly. It’s about my face…Listen, I like to look a certain way when I’m out in public.”

Viewers learned that Lisa spends $60K a year on glam (how do you even budget for that kind of expense?) The mother of two has her makeup done daily, even if she’s just going to the grocery store, and pays her makeup artist $2,500 to fly to California.

I’m pretty sure Peggy from Idaho doesn’t have that sort of extra cash to splash, but I digress. While on the sprinter van (this particular group of ladies should get an Emmy for their van work), Monica Garcia called out Lisa for being “materialistic.” Naturally, Lisa insisted she “100% relates to middle-class America.”

Even I choked on my sparkling water at that moment. Monica clapped back, noting, “Middle-class people don’t have $60,000 rings.” Lisa quips, “Yes, they do,” automatically disqualifying her from ever thinking she belonged with the rest of us.

Lisa’s Toliet Bowl Meltdown

Gotham/WireImage

Fans will never forget Lisa’s freak out in a public bathroom in Palm Springs. She must have been losing it if Heather hid in the stall. Watching rich women on a knife’s edge is why most Bravo fans tune in each week. While some Real Housewives are worried about losing real-life things like their children, rights, or place on the show, Lisa lowered the bar after externally freaking out about a $60K ring sliding off her finger and down the germ-infested rabbit hole that is a public toilet.

I understand an average person being inconsolable about losing that kind of money, but it didn’t seem realistic that Lisa was so upset, especially because the ring was ensured. The ring also wasn’t her wedding ring, but that didn’t stop Lisa from calling in her Real Housewives Army to track it down.

At that moment, Lisa should have noted the value of friendship as the women crawled on their hands and knees instead of repeating how much this one piece of jewelry was worth. Hell, even the security guard couldn’t take her seriously.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL LISA IS OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY?