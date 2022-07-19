Andy Cohen Describes His Dating Life As “Emotionally Chaotic”

Dating as a celebrity is not the easiest task. And dating when you have two little kids would likely make it exponentially harder. Just ask Bravo boss Andy Cohen. He’s opened up about his dating life before, but now he’s getting a little more candid about just how hard it can be.

As reported by Page Six, Andy talked about how different his dating life is with two kids on an episode of SiriusXM’s Stern Show Summer School. Andy told host Gary Dell’Abate and Rahsaan Rogers that being a single dad makes dating a lower priority. He explained, “Dating is another story because you know, I haven’t, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…”

Andy didn’t finish his sentence but Rahsaan interjected, “People that you wanna bang.” Andy laughed, “Thank you. Thank you, Rahsaan. Okay. So the answer is the dating thing that, you know, I have had some dates.” The Watch What Happens Live host also said dating has become “emotionally chaotic in my mind.”

When asked how he determines he’s ready to introduce a partner to his kids, Andy recalled one boyfriend who met son Ben Cohen. Andy shared, “You know what, actually, this is someone who had met my son. I was on a vacation with my son. And I had met this guy when I was on vacation. And so he actually had met him.” He added, “I just vibed it out when the time felt right.”

Back in May, Andy revealed that he was on multiple dating sites in the wake of welcoming baby daughter, Lucy Cohen. The busy Bravo executive confessed, “I’m on a lot of dating sites. I really use them more as video games. I use them more as I’m home killing time. Like, ‘This is fun to look at.’ It’s more fun than playing Scrabble online, let me say that.”

Andy’s two kids were both born via surrogate. Ben came in February of 2019 and Lucy made them a family of three in April of this year. Andy recently revealed that the two are “biological siblings.” He raised a few eyebrows back in June when he said he had three embryos left and that his kids could use them when they are older.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]