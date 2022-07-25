NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Close With Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora And Teresa Giudice Despite Lawsuit Against Bravo

NeNe Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta in dramatic fashion. At the season 12 reunion, which was virtual due to COVID, things got heated. It resulting in NeNe closing her laptop and storming off. And shutting the door on RHOA, seemingly for good. This year, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo for fostering and tolerating a hostile and racist work environment. She also named the RHOA production company and Andy Cohen in the suit.

But while her relationship with Bravo is irrevocably damaged, that doesn’t mean she stopped being friends with her fellow Housewives. As reported by Page Six, NeNe revealed who she is still friendly with. She told the outlet, “I was part of the franchise for a very long time so I can call most of them up. I can call Marlo [Hampton] to say, ‘Hey girl.’ I’m cool with Drew Sidora. I can call [Real Housewives of New Jersey’s] Teresa [Giudice] in New Jersey. Any of them girls, if I really want to call them they pick up.”

In the lawsuit, NeNe alleges that Bravo and parent company NBC allowed “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and [where] inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” Her suit also claimed that Andy “blackballed” her from opportunities outside of Bravo. Court documents allege that NeNe was“denied the right to do other work other than filming for RHOA when other housewives (who had not spoke out against racially- offensive treatment) were permitted the right to do other work.”

Last month, it was reported that NeNe is supposedly in negotiations with Bravo to settle the suit. Court documents from June 24th reveal that the defendants filed a motion arguing that ongoing disputes are “already subject to arbitration in New York.” The motion noted that NeNe“disagrees” with the proposed arbitration. But that both parties are “in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration” through their attorneys. A judge then signed an extension saying that it is “appropriate to complete these discussions.” The deadline on the extension is August 19th.

Now that she is done with Bravo, NeNe has been free to move on elsewhere. She recently appeared on BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition. On the show, she took classes at Souther Texas University. She previously attended Morris Brown College, but dropped out after becoming pregnant.

NeNe openly admitted that she regrets not finishing college. She shared, “Of course you regret it. Although I’ve had a lot of success, you need education. It’s always something great to fall back on.” NeNe concluded, “I [majored] in mass communications and I had a minor in journalism. So my aunt was always pushing for me to be her local news anchor. If I had to go back to college now I will probably go back for law.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]