Sonja Morgan Is Trying To Sell Her Townhouse Again

At this point in the game, I’m not sure if I’m missing Real Housewives of New York in general, or just Sonja Morgan. Sonja’s the Bravo gift that keeps on giving, and I’ll forever be upset that I never got to be one of her coveted interns. Sure, she’s a bit of a trainwreck, but all of the best Real Housewives stars are. Thankfully, she and Luann de Lesseps are getting an upcoming spinoff to hold us New York-loving fans over.

Sonja’s townhouse is as ubiquitous with RHONY as the bonafide OG herself. The home is Sonja’s ground-zero and her actual natural habitat. Hey, it even hosted a down-on-her-luck Tinsley Mortimer for a bit, even though Sonja wasn’t the most gracious of hostesses. At this point in her life, though, it’s safe to say that Sonja is in a toxic relationship with her Upper East Side townhouse.

The townhouse has been on and off the market for basically a decade. It was listed at $10 million+ at one point and went without a buyer for years on end. Now that Miss Sonjarita has made some much-needed repairs on the place, she’s ready to try to sell it off again, according to New York Post.

Sonja’s townhouse is currently listed for $8.75 through brokerage Leslie J. Garfield & Co. It seems like Sonja found some good help this time around as her agent Thomas Wexler has been in the business for 35 years. Thomas and the brokerage have actually sold Sonja’s townhouse three times before, even once Sonja and her ex-husband put their name on the deed.

Thomas is pretty confident that with the price point and the current real estate market that Sonja’s house will sell fast. We can only hope so since it seems like it’s cursed to remain Sonja with a Sexy J’s problem for eternity. Sure, I’ll miss her chasing Marley around the lavish pad and engaging in her shenanigans. However, it’s so much better for Sonja to move on from her big house into something more suitable for her. Now, I just have to figure out how I’m going to scrape together $8 million to live out my reality TV fantasy in Sonja’s townhouse. A girl can dream.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT SONJA’S TOWNHOUSE WILL FINALLY SELL? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THAT SHE’S TRYING TO SELL IT AGAIN?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]