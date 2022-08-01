Sutton Stracke Says Erika Jayne Owes Garcelle Beauvais A “Bigger” Apology For Cursing At Her Son

I’m just going to come out and say it: I am glad The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has finally found a few Housewives who are not afraid to stand up to Erika Jayne. Yes, I’m talking about the dynamic duo that is Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. The real-life besties both on and off screen always have each other’s back and I must admit, it’s refreshing to finally see the mean other girls get the pushback they deserve.

This season on RHOBH, we’ve seen Erika let loose a lot more than we normally would and some would say that’s gotten her into a little bit of trouble with the group… and the viewers. In case you missed it, during Garcelle’s birthday party, her 14-year-old son was cursed at as the party was coming to an end by Erika. When the girls finally got together again and Garcelle was able to address it, Erika apologized and also attributed part of her behavior to having a few too many drinks. That could be true because earlier in the night, she displayed more questionable behavior as she continued to hit on Garcelle’s oldest son, Oliver Saunders even after he told her he was married. I know Erika is trying to live her best life after the past year she’s had… but come on, this moment was kind of cringe if I do say so myself.

Well, Garcelle’s bestie Sutton doesn’t think Erika’s apology was enough… and neither do I. Remember when Erika freaked out on former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson when she was trying to prove a point by mentioning her son? Well, I do and that moment was brutal.

Sutton recently sat down with E!’s Daily Pop and shared her thoughts on the initial moment Erika told Garcelle’s son to “Get the f-ck out of here”, adding “I was very angry when I heard she had said that.” She goes on to say, “I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology … I mean Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but just totally inappropriate.”

Sutton’s not wrong. We have watched her time and time again apologize over and over to Crystal Kung Minkoff for their rocky start of a friendship and to Diana Jenkins this season over their strange dynamic. Although I’m still unsure what exactly Sutton did to Diana in the first place for her to come at her so hard… we see you, Diana. Fortunately, Sutton’s growing force on the show has made her unafraid of the conflict and that’s what’s making her feuds so interesting to watch this season.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]