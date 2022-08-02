Dr. Jen Armstrong Says Tamra Judge’s “Whole World Is Real Housewives”

Truthfully, I had already forgotten about Dr. Jen Armstrong. Well not completely, but mostly. The fired Real Housewives of Orange County “star” only made it one season and she didn’t even make it count. So imagine my surprise when she landed an interview and used it to talk smack on Tamra Judge! Where was this person when there was a camera in front of her?

As reported by Heavy, Jen took time out of her not busy day scanning the brains of her dermatology patients to trash Tamra. The newly single doctor told Page Six of Tamra, “Her whole world is Housewives, so good for her, right? But that’s not my whole world. That’s not what I’m hanging my hat on for my life.”

Jen then got on her high horse and added, “I’m super appreciative that I was on it, but that’s not what I wanna be known for. I wanna be known for helping people.” Ok, is this the part where I link a story to one of the multiple lawsuits filed against her by her patients? I guess it is. Please note, all of these lawsuits are allegations and Dr. Snoozefest has denied any wrongdoing.

As to what she think the season 17 cast will do with Tamra, Jen continued to tell on herself for not understanding the assignment. She stated, “We’ve seen Tamra film. There’s a lot of screaming and fighting and throwing, that’s what Housewives is. That’s not what I am, so maybe that’s why they wanted that back.” Ummm…yes, that’s exactly why. And why you were not asked back.

Now it’s probably safe to assume that Jen might be harboring some ill will towards Tamra. On one episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, Tamra didn’t mince words about what she thought of Jen on the show. Said Tamra, “Jen needs to go. Jen needs to go. Bye Jen. I think that she’s a lovely person, I just feel like she’s not cut out for reality TV.” And you know what, that’s a fair assessment. And very tame for Tamra, I might add.

Tamra, who let’s face it, is a Housewives icon, was let go from the show after season 14. The fitness studio owner/CBD peddler/Wines by Wives/real estate license holder spent years on the show being the ultimate pot stirrer. And it served her well…until it didn’t. Bravo inexplicably went in a different direction and offered her a limited role in season 15 to wrap her storyline up. What that storyline was, we shall never know. But Tamra declined and thus, the Reign of Tamra was over.

But Bravo quickly realized the error of their ways and begged on their knees asked her back after another flop of a season. Once the news that Tamra was back was announced on Watch What Happens Live, Tammy Sue told us how sweet it is to get that paycheck back.

She shared on the WWHL After Show, “I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you ever could have done for me. Even though I didn’t like it, but yeah, totally.”

As for Jen, her departure will likely be a permanent one. And that gives her plenty of time to focus on the latest dermatologic brain technology and her very unsurprising split from husband Ryne Holliday. After displaying an alarming amount of cringe while cameras rolled for her only season, Ryniffer filed for divorce in June. Custody of Mr. Puppers is still up in the air, while Ryne’s shirt collection is likely not up for grabs. Because it doesn’t exist.

Anyway, best of luck to Jen. I will always remember that time you…ummm..when you…Ok, you had zero memorable moments. I even tried to scrounge up “Jen’s Best Moments on RHOC” via Google. But in a fitting testament to your time on the show, I spent minute after minute waiting for something to pop up, only for the whole page to shut down and give me absolutely nothing.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JEN THAT HOUSEWIVES IS TAMRA’S WHOLE LIFE? SHOULD IF JEN IS NOT KNOWN FOR HOUSEWIVES, WHAT WILL SHE BE KNOWN FOR? NAME YOUR FAVORITE DR. JEN MOMENT? I’LL WAIT….

[Photo Credit: Bravo]