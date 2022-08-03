Phaedra Parks Is Writing A Self-Help Book

Phaedra Parks was a fan favorite on Real Housewives of Atlanta because of her epic reads and shady confessionals. Porsha Williams claimed that “someone” told her that her RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss wanted to drug and sexually assault her. At the reunion, Porsha named Phaedra as the person who told her this allegation.

The backlash was swift, and Phaedra lost her peach. Kenya Moore would like to see Phaedra make a come-back. But Kandi has said that if Phaedra returns, she will quit the show.

In 2019, Phaedra addressed rumors about a return to the franchise. “I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and you know, I’m very happy right now,” the attorney stated.

But Phaedra made a delicious return to our TV’s on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. She joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, as well as former RHOA star Eva Marcille.

While the RHUGT cast stayed at Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley’s famed Blue Stone Manor, Phaedra served up witty takes on her co-stars.

Phaedra bonded with Brandi and even talked her out of a physical altercation. The ladies are so chummy that Brandi said that they are considering doing a dating show together. Yes! I need this right now!

Phaedra told Page Six that she is currently writing a self-help book to help others who have also battled depression. “When I left Housewives, it was a very dark time. And I went through … depression and a lot of emotions because Housewives can give you PTSD,” Phaedra explained. “I think anyone that’s been on it for over four to five years will experience some PTSD because it can be very traumatic.”

Phaedra is a single mother to her two sons, Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida. Phaedra is divorced from their father, Apollo Nida. Phaedra credits the support of her loved ones for helping her feel better.

The funeral director stated, “So I wanted to write a book for women — men can read it, too — that really gave a part of my testimony of just being an overcomer.” Phaedra’s new book will be both a memoir and a meditation guide. The writer will share her struggles with her mental health, and the affirmations that gave her hope. Phaedra stated that her faith helped her fight against her prior “shame, embarrassment” and “suicidal ideations.”

Phaedra continued, “Sometimes when people go through bad things, they don’t have a prayer life or they don’t really understand the power of meditation, the power of thinking positive, the power of claiming and proclaiming success, healing over their lives.”

She remarked, “I talk about personal stories from my life. And at the end, I give a meditation that helped me through those moments … I want to be that bridge, I want to be that encouragement for someone who doesn’t have someone to talk to,” Phaedra added.

“I just want people to know, even through my book, there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘I need help,’ or, ‘I’m feeling this way,’” Phaedra shared. “You should be able to feel transparent to people who love you — and get aid.”

Phaedra’s greatest joy in life are her two sons. “My children are my greatest accomplishments because to continue my legacy, I am imparting all the things that I have learned into them as a parent,” she said.

“I just want my children to know how much I love them and how much I appreciate them,” Phaedra commented. She added, “And how happy I am that God blessed me to be their mom.”

Phaedra’s first book, Secrets of the Southern Belle: How to Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, and Never Have an Off Moment, came out in 2013.

