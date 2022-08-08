Garcelle Beauvais Can’t Wait For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion After Erika Jayne Accuses Her Of “Cleaning Up” After Sutton Stracke

Garcelle Beauvais has been an excellent addition to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now that she’s settled in, she’s chosen her side, and it’s not with the Fox Force Five. Unlike Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle is unwilling to coddle Erika Jayne over her issues. And Garcelle has always been outspoken about it.

In turn, Erika hasn’t taken kindly to Garcelle’s comments and her friendship with Sutton Stracke. As we all know, Sutton was the only one willing to hold Erika’s feet to the fire last season. Given that the women ALL had questions about Erika’s strange stories of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s demise, Sutton quickly became the scapegoat by bringing it up. Thus, we have a very obvious divide in the cast. And Garcelle is not here for Erika’s latest comments on her friendship with Sutton.

As reported by E! News, Garcelle expressed her excitement over the RHOBH reunion so she could address Erika. On an episode of the RHOBH After Show, Erika slammed Garcelle for taking up for Sutton. Said Erika, “Because you go and clean up for Sutton, I can’t really get to know you better or develop a deeper friendship. Sutton has fallen out with everyone in the group. You, Garcelle, cleaning up for her, people push back. They’re like, ‘I don’t want to deal with that.'”

Erika is so hell bent on having a relationship with Garcelle that she can’t see that maybe it’s HER that Garcelle doesn’t want to deal with. And that Sutton likely has nothing to do with it. Garcelle tweeted out after the episode, “Bring on the reunion!!!! Sick of this BS.”

During a recent episode of RHOBH, Erika even tried to sway Garcelle away from Sutton. The legally embattled housewife had the nerve to call Sutton a “liability.” Which just made things worse with Garcelle.

For her part, Sutton doesn’t even understand why Erika would call her that. So Sutton pointed out what we were all thinking. She remarked on the After Show, “That is one of the most ironic statements I think I’ve ever heard in my life coming from Erika, that I am a liability. Does she know what that word means?” To which Garcelle added, “It just doesn’t make sense.” And it doesn’t.

Sutton continued, “I’m mad because Garcelle is my friend—a good friend—and to try to snake through and pull us apart, that pisses me off. And it’s not gonna work.” She then concluded of Erika, “Your stupid game is not gonna work ’cause we see through it.”

