Erika Jayne Denies Rumors That She Hired Bots To Attack Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally seeming to wind down after a long and hectic week. Tons of statements from different cast members, their partners, and their family members urging fans to take a backseat online when it comes to the hit reality show.

After the attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, many people started looking into the validity of the accounts spamming his comment section. After a little research, some users found that the attacks were coming from “bots.” Accounts that had been created in the span of 24-48 hours with few followers and online interaction had apparently been bought with one goal in mind… and we saw it play out.

Of course, no one officially knows where the bots came from, who ordered them, and if this allegation is even accurate. However, that didn’t stop fans from pointing the finger at a few of the RHOBH cast members. Erika Jayne in particular responded with her own statement captured by Page Six which read, “I did not hire bots to attack Jax.” She continued in another post which said, “I want everyone to know this. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person.” Hey EJ — was this before or after you told Garcelle how amazed you were at her children’s behavior at her party? As if they would be anything other than well-behaved?

Erika finished her statement by saying her offer to apologize didn’t make the final edit of the show but it still stands. Earlier in the season, Erika was seen cursing at Garcelle’s teenage son saying, “Get the f–k out of here” when he was going to retrieve something for his mother. Even though she was visibly drunk, I still think the behavior was inexcusable.

Garcelle and Erika don’t have that close of a relationship for Erika to think that this was okay. If she was talking to one of the other ladies, this would never have been as big of a deal as it is. We expect that from this group. But, when the kids get involved — we see a whole different side of the parents come out. Erika should know this best of anyone. All that to say, Erika, instead of offering to apologize the next time you see Jax — just do it.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE ONGOING TENSION BETWEEN ERIKA AND GARCELLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]