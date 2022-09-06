Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley — formerly of the Real Housewives of New York revealed to Page Six recently that Teresa Giudice wants her to come over to the garden state and film for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hey, at this point in Housewives history — a shake-up like this could actually be one that viewers would be interested in. I know that when Bravo announced Taylor Armstrong’s return, yes to the Real Housewives of Orange County, we lost our minds. And based on Dorinda’s response, it seems like something the RHONY alum would consider.

“Teresa is like, ‘oh my God come over and film with us,'” Dorinda shared. She also stated that she’s close with both Teresa and her longtime friend Dolores Catania. “It’s just really good! It’s the two brunettes and the blonde, and we have great energy together, and I genuinely like them I think when you have anything authentic on the show … people feel it,” she said.

Authenticity on the Housewives is what viewers like to see. After all, a lot of the beloved cities in the franchise all started with an actual group of friends. Anyone who has real-life, long-lasting ties to another Housewife on the show automatically makes an interesting addition. Look at Melissa and Joe Gorga. Although I think they’re performative, I can admit their presence on the show makes for an interesting watch.

Dorinda was one of the few Housewives in attendance at Teresa’s fairytale wedding a few weeks ago. “It was epic,” she shared. “Not great — epic! It was one of the most fun times I’ve had in a long time, and she looked beautiful and she’s just happy.”

Viewers will remember that Dorinda lost her apple in 2020 and was just featured on season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. During her time on this show, she was very vocal about Bravo and Andy Cohen’s decision to put her on “pause” after having a rough few seasons. Teresa was on the first season of RHUGT alongside a few other RHONY cast members and man was it an explosive season. Even on a quick 8-day vacation, the Housewives know how to deliver.

