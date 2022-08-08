Kelly Dodd Says Phaedra Parks Was Asked Back To Real Housewives And That “They’re Gonna Ask Dorinda Back”

Kelly Dodd has become somewhat of rogue reporter these days. No one is actually willing to give her a paid gig, but she loves spilling tea anyway. Her husband, Rick Leventhal, is a former Fox News reported so maybe he’s rubbing off on her. I personally think Kelly just has nothing better to do and just cannot stand to be an outsider in the world of Housewives.

The fired Real Housewives of Orange County decided to share what would be some serious breaking news if it is true. And she chose a random Instagram Live to do it. So, that likely tells you how credible the “news” is. But like I mentioned earlier, no-one is really giving Kelly the platform. Not even at media attended events.

As reported by Page Six, Kelly claimed to know who is being invited back to Housewives. Hint: it’s not her. She told her followers,“This is what Dorinda [Medley] just told me: They asked Tamra [Judge] back, they asked Taylor [Armstrong] back, they asked Phaedra [Parks] back, they’re potentially going to ask Dorinda back, and they didn’t ask Vicki [Gunvalson] back.”

Ok, well let’s break this down. Most of this isn’t even new information. Tamra and Taylor have already been announced to join RHOC. So that’s not exactly a hot tip. Dorinda telling Kelly that she will be back….kind of suspicious if you ask me. Especially after her recent stint on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Where her “on pause” behavior was just as bad as her last spiraling seasons on Real Housewives of New York.

Onto Vicki and Phaedra. It’s already been reported that Vicki is not coming back and that she’s allegedly seething that Tamra is back without her. And Phaedra will never be back on Real Housewives of Atlanta as long as Kandi Burruss is there. Kandi has publicly said on numerous occasions that she would leave the show if they tried to bring Phaedra into the fold. Kandi said as recently as March of this year, “I wish her the best of luck in all of her endeavors or whatever, but we just don’t need to interact.”

But Phaedra has been putting her feelers out when it comes to Bravo’s newest franchise. She made a cameo on Real Housewives of Dubai, being positioned as a friend of Caroline Brooks. In the episode, she talked about buying a house in Dubai to embrace the transcontinental life. She also recently told press that she would “bring in the ratings,” which have been severely lacking. “What makes an ensemble cast an ensemble cast is because everyone plays their part and everyone’s being an individual. There’s no queen bee, there are a few snooze-fests,” Phaedra said earlier this month.

Finally, all of Kelly’s gossip hinges on Dorinda’s alleged information about her RHUGT castmates. Is Dorinda a reliable source? Probably not. And I know Kelly isn’t. She’s been wrong about plenty in the past. Including many of her choices in life post-Housewives.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KELLY REALLY GOT THIS INFO FROM DORINDA? IS IT CREDIBLE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ANY OF THE RUMORED LADIES BACK ON HOUSEWIVES?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]