Lisa Rinna Unfollows Some Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Before Reunion Filming

This season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been intense. Every single Housewife has been involved in something whether it be on camera or off. And by the looks of it, the drama is far from over.

Earlier this week, Queens of Bravo on Instagram noticed that Lisa Rinna unfollowed RHOBH co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. Now the reason for the unfollowing spree is unclear and actually, an odd move to make as the mean girls that are Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and the new girl along with Rinna made a huge deal about Garcelle and Sutton unfollowing Erika during last week’s episode. Hmm, I guess you can unfollow who you want… when you want.

Lisa also did a little rearranging on her personal Instagram page recently as well. Archiving anything and everything that has to do with Bravo or Housewives from her page. Fans are speculating that this could be Rinna’s last season as a full-time Housewife and that could be the reason for her strange behavior. She also just wasn’t that interesting this season. Picking fights with Sutton left and right for no reason — we’re over it. At least I am.

Last week’s episode of RHOBH was particularly hard to watch. Many viewers on social media also agreed that the treatment of Sutton is just flat-out wrong. Kyle throws the stick and hides her hand. Then, she lets everyone gang up on who she says is a friend of hers and doesn’t come to her defense. That’s just vile.

We don’t watch Housewives to see 5-6 different women pile up on one person. I think my feelings would be different if I were watching RHOA or RHOP or heck any other franchise where I know the lady who’s in the hot seat will be able to verbally defend herself. And it’s not that Sutton can’t, it just seems to come out after the fact whether it be in her confessionals, interviewers, or at the reunion.

Although Rinna unfollowed these girls, she has since refollowed everyone. Again, unsure what her motive was here but… looks like it fell a little short. Whew, the reunion is going to be intense and I hope Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal, and Kathy Hilton clear the other half of the cast. They need it.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED RINNA UNFOLLOWED THESE HOUSEWIVES? AND WHY DO YOU THINK SHE RE-FOLLOWED THEM?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]