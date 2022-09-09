Teresa Giudice Says That Kenya Moore Encouraged Her To Join Dancing With The Stars

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice didn’t have too many arguments during Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Teresa formed a strong bond with Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey.

Kenya was a big supporter of Teresa’s relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She won a vacation on RHUGT and gave it to Teresa and Louie. Both Cynthia and Kenya attended Teresa and Louie’s extravagant nuptials.

Kenya twirled into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Season 30 and was paired with pro Brandon Armstrong. Kenya asked Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne for advice. Erika was part of the Season 24 cast.

Teresa signed up for Season 31 of DWTS. Teresa loves everything over-the-top. Her $10K wedding hairdo is a prime example. She is going to love the sparkles, confetti, and spray tans on the show. Just saying!

Teresa told Page Six that she turned to Kenya when she was making her decision about joining DWTS. “We just did the Ultimate Girls Trip together, and that’s my girl!” Teresa said. “We have never worked together before, and then she, like, stuck up for me against Ramona [Singer].” Ramona called Teresa a brainless “scarecrow.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Wow! Like, I love that!’ So, she’s my girl for life.” Teresa added, “We have good energy together, so I called her.” Teresa was impressed that someone had her back, unlike on RHONJ.

“I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With the Stars, what do you think? Should I do it?’” Teresa explained. “And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it.’” I can’t wait to see Teresa put on her dancing shoes.

“She’s like, ‘You’re in good shape, you’re going to get into even better shape.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love that,’” Teresa remarked. “That’s music to my ears.’” But Kenya told Teresa that being on DWTS was “a lot of work.”

“She’s like, ‘Get ready,’” Teresa commented. “But I’m a hard worker so … I’m ready to put in all the hard work that I need to.” Once Teresa puts her mind to something she is committed and competitive.

Teresa, who is partnered with pro Pasha Pashkov, was asked to appear on the show in 2016 but declined the offer. “It’s better now, because – I hate to say the word, prison – but I got asked to be on Dancing With the Stars as soon as I came home,” she shared.

“And I remember I was struggling with it. The kids were still young, and I just got home and I didn’t want to leave them … I was very torn,” Teresa stated. “But then I couldn’t do it anyway because I had to be on Bravo first [for RHONJ].”

Teresa felt like signing on for DWTS now was “meant to be.” And there is a sweet connection to Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, who passed away in 2020. He was affectionately known as “Nonno.” The full cast announcement was made on Teresa’s father’s birthday.

“It’s been a dream come true because I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars, I mean, forever. I watched it when my dad was living with me, with my dad,” Teresa explained. “And today’s my dad’s birthday. So, it really was meant to be. So, yeah, he’s looking down on me and I know he’s really proud,” she added.

Good luck, Teresa!

TELL US- HOW DO YOU THINK TERESA WILL DO ON DWTS? WHO WILL TAKE HOME THE MIRROR BALL?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]