Teresa Giudice Has Been Working On Controlling Her Temper Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars; Says Husband Luis Ruelas “Keeps Me Very Zen”

It’s no secret that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a fiery temper. Her Season 1 fight with co-star Danielle Staub ended in the table flip that put Teresa, and the show, on the map.

During the Season 2 RHONJ reunion, Teresa shoved host Andy Cohen when he tried to keep her away from Danielle. It was a jaw-dropping moment in Bravo history. How wild is it that in later seasons Danielle and Teresa were friendly for a while?

Last season, Teresa was furious that co-star Margaret Josephs was questioning her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ history. Let’s face it–Margaret wasn’t wrong to question the red flags.

During the cast trip to Nashville, Teresa shoved a table full of food and glasses onto Margaret. Teresa believed that Margaret was feeding information to blogs about Louie. And at the Season 12 RHONJ reunion, Teresa entered into a battle royale with her brother, Joe Gorga. Joe walked off stage after Teresa called him a “bitch boy.” Teresa loves to argue with Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The family drama is exhausting!

Teresa and Louie got married in front of 220 guests on August 6, 2022. Joe and Melissa skipped the celebration because of some alleged drama during the filming of the RHONJ finale.

After some encouragement from her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star and actual wedding guest, Kenya Moore, Teresa signed on for Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars. Kenya competed on the show last season.

Teresa spoke to US Weekly about her DWTS gig and explained that she wants everyone to see a different side of her. “I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa that … everyone’s trying to trigger,” the author stated.

“I do have that Italian temper, but I’ve been working on myself. You guys will see [some of that] next season. … I’m proud of myself,” Teresa remarked.

“[It’s] thanks to my amazing husband that he helped me to get this way. He really … calms me down and keeps me very Zen, very ‘namaste,’” Teresa said. “I needed that in my life. See, God was looking out for me. [Luis is] totally my soulmate,” she added.

Teresa wants to make Louie and her four daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, proud of her performances in the DWTS ballroom.

“I have to say thank you to Dancing With the Stars. They partnered me up with an amazing partner. I love his energy,” Teresa said of her dance pro, Pasha Pashkov. Just wait until the rehearsals pick up steam. Cue the usual bickering and crying bewtween the contestants and their pros.

Teresa asked her 12-year-old daughter Audriana Giudice, who is a competitive dancer, for some advice. The RHONJ star stated, “[Audriana] said, ‘Make sure you have fun. Enjoy every moment, feel your partner’s energy, and don’t be scared.’” Teresa continued, “And I’m like, ‘That’s easy for you to say!’ [But she encouraged me to] dance like it’s your last time dancing [and] make the best of it, which I thought … was so cute,” she added.

Teresa was asked to be part of the DWTS cast before, but she opted out. “I’d gotten asked before, and I couldn’t do it because I was filming my show,” Teresa explained. Apparently “my show” is the other name for RHONJ.

If I were the judges, I’d make sure their table is bolted down in case they give Teresa a low score. Just saying!

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TERESA WILL CONTROL HER TEMPER ON DWTS? ARE YOU ROOTING FOR HER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]