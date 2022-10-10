Kyle Cooke Says Winter House Was An “Escape” For Tom Schwartz Amid Split From Katie Maloney

How do you fix a broken heart? Well, you travel across the country, strap on a mic pack, and film a cameo appearance on Winter House! In the trailer for the show’s upcoming second season, we see Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz confiding in his fellow Bravolebrities just weeks before he and Katie Maloney announced their divorce. Now, in an interview with Page Six, Summer House and Winter House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are opening up about Tom’s visit to the house. And although Kyle and Amanda were enjoying marital bliss, the same definitely couldn’t be said about Tom and Katie.

In the interview, Kyle reflected on Tom’s decision to travel to Vermont for Winter House. He said, “Schwartz was like, ‘Dude, we need an escape.'”

So, he grabbed Tom Sandoval and ventured across the country to get in on the Winter House action. Summer should be fun, but winter should also be fun.

Amanda chimed in and added, “I think there were some rumors swirling at the time, but they wanted to come and just hang out, like, two buddies escaping, coming over to the East Coast.”

“And we just wanted to show them a good time. And that’s what we focused on with them. We didn’t even know what was going on. We just knew that they wanted to have fun. We know how to do that.”

In a clip from Winter House season two, we see Kyle asking Schwartz about the status of his relationship with Katie, to which he replies, “I just can’t imagine my life without her.”

This show was filmed in February and March. Katie and Tom announced their breakup on March 15th. So, that means Tom was truly in the thick of it when he was trying to whoop it up in Vermont. And although it must have been clear to the Winter House cast that there was trouble brewing in Tom’s relationship, Kyle said he didn’t hear about the divorce until after production wrapped.

“I don’t think we found out until we got back to New York,” Kyle said. “That’s when they both posted. I actually, the only way I knew how to handle it … I texted them both on the same thread. I was like, ‘I don’t know how else I would do this. I love both of you.'”

The Loverboy founder admitted that he started crying when he learned about the split. “I was, like, bawling my eyes out,” he shared. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Same, Kyle. Same.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]