Joe Gorga Says The Drama With Sister Teresa Giudice Is “Ruining My Life”

You’d think after over 10 years of family drama, make-ups, and break-ups, the Giudices and Gorgas would finally be able to put their beef to rest. But after an explosive few months of filming for the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey — I think it’s safe to say reconciliation between these two families won’t be happening any time soon.

Joe Gorga is telling Page Six that the drama between him and his sister Teresa Giudice is “ruining” his life. During BravoCon 2022, Joe said that he’s ready to move forward and leave the family drama in the past.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years,” Joe said.

“I’m 48 years old, and I’m happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man. This kind of drama is ruining my life.”

The drama in question is the latest revelation that cheating allegations touched the Gorga’s family name during the filming of season 13. Apparently, a huge fight broke out between Teresa and Joe which also included Melissa Gorga and Luis Ruelas. The fight must have been so bad that it led Mel and Joe to ditch Tre’s wedding and the last minute. On top of that, other cast members like Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania have said the fallout was so bad they’re unsure how they can move forward.

Despite Teresa saying she will never reconcile with Joe and Melissa again, Joey G is holding out in hopes that the Jersey OG will come around.

“The steps are not my steps. I’ve always walked that straight line trying to keep the peace with my sister, and I will brag and I will say it and I’m out there. I have no steps to take,” he said.

He continued with, “I’ve done everything right. She needs to take a thousand good steps, a thousand right steps. And that’s going to take a while for her. She better get on that treadmill and start getting those steps right.”

[Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]