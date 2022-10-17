Teresa Giudice Reacts To Vicki Gunavlson Saying She’s The Most Overrated Housewife

The battle of the Real Housewives was on full display at BravoCon this year. And some of the drama played out thanks to Vicki Gunvalson. The former Real Housewives of Orange County OG is known for speaking her mind. Which is exactly what she did when she played “Right the Relationship” on a panel.

Vicki was asked who the most overrated housewife of all the franchises and she responded Teresa Giudice. Said Vicki, “I’m going to say Teresa. It’s not that I don’t like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can’t believe it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked to People after the event. “My response [to Vicki’s comment] is we’re all Housewives. And we should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other,” said Tre. She then added, “If someone’s trying to put a black cloud over you, you need to chew it away and make the sun come out…I’m not about that.”

Vicki noted during the panel that she didn’t understand Tre’s continued popularity given her legal issues. Vicki griped, “I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it’s hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don’t get it. I actually did vote for her on [Real] Housewives supporter. I like her, I just think she’s overrated. It’s a lot.” Additionally,noted during the panel that she didn’t understandcontinued popularity given her legal issues. Vicki griped, “I mean, she just keeps making more money and more money and more money, and it’s hard for me to understand. I like her, but I don’t get it. I actually did vote for her on Dancing with the Stars , because I’m asupporter. I like her, I just think she’s overrated. It’s a lot.”

Vicki’s comments, Teresa maintained on another panel that she wasn’t aware of then-husband Despitecomments,maintained on another panel that she wasn’t aware of then-husband Joe Giudice’s financial misdeeds. Teresa ended up serving 11 months in jail for fraud . She explained, “I got used as an example. What’s the saying? The good comes with the bad. Meaning, like, because I was on TV — if I was just a regular housewife, I probably wouldn’t have went to jail.” She also shared that she wasn’t expecting to be dragged into it. Said Tre, “Joe was telling them, ‘She has nothing to do with it.’ He told me, ‘Damn, they want you more than they want me!’ And he was the one who did it.”

Teresa has fully moved on, finalizing her divorce to Joe in 2020. But in the years that have followed,has fully moved on, finalizing her divorce toin 2020. She married Luis “Louie” Ruelas this summer.

Talks of Vicki seen filming appearances for the latest season of RHOC have surfaced, but Bravo hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH VICKI THAT TERESA IS OVERRATED? DOES TERESA PRACTICE WHAT SHE PREACHES WHEN IT COMES TO NEGATIVITY? WHO DO YOU THINK THE MOST OVERRATED HOUSEWIFE IS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]





