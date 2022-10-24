Lisa Rinna Thinks That Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Needs A Break

At this year’s BravoCon, Lisa Rinna was in the hot seat. And there’s good reason for that. After a season of meddling in castmates’ Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s relationship, Rinna lost even more fans. Of course she still has some, but they have less room to defend her after this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The longtime housewife drew boos from the crowd at the RHOBH panel at the star-studded Bravo event. As reported by Page Six, Rinna told Derek Zagami that this season was “f–king rough,” “brutal,” and “horrible.” No kidding.

But when she was asking what takeaways she had from the season, her response was surprising. Rinna began saying that she needs a break, only to course-correct and said the whole show needed one. “I don’t know. I need a–we need a break. We need time,” she stated. Rinna added that she thinks the cast could benefit from “time to let it settle.” She then concluded, “You know, I hope that we can, um, move forward.”

In case you thought your eyes were deceiving you, they are not. Rinna, who orchestrated a whole takedown of Kathy this season, thinks the whole cast needs a break. This is a far cry from her bravado at the RHOBH reunion, which is currently airing. After Andy Cohen pointed out her “disastrous” social media, she defiantly told him to “put [her] on pause!”

Regardless of what happens, Kathy clearly isn’t going to take Rinna’s assertion that she had a “psychotic break” lying down. The teaser for part 3 of the reunion shows a heated Kathy telling Rinna she’s the “biggest bully in Hollywood.” Which Rinna seems to be comfortable with for now. After she was booed, she gave the crowd the middle finger.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks now that Rinna is going to lose her diamond for her behavior this season. The press has even reported that Rinna is demanding $2 million to come back to the series. But with nothing confirmed and knowing how she operates, it sounds like she’s trying to get in front of the rumors that she’s not leaving on her own terms. Only time will tell if Rinna’s ploy has paid off.

[Photo Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo]