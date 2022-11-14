Joe Gorga Slams Jennifer Aydin Calling Her “Violent” Amid BravoCon Drama

Joe Gorga is back and involved in the women’s drama! Are we surprised here… of course not. It’s Joey G we’re talking about. He’s back in the press talking about his blowup with Jennifer Aydin while at BravoCon in October.

On the Chicks in the Office podcast, Joe reveals that “everything that you heard is a lie.”

After BravoCon, Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, were the center of (negative) attention following their drama with Teresa Giudice. Towards the end of the 3-day-long event, Jennifer threw a drink toward the Gorgas. Only after, however, Joe called her a “dirty bitch”.

Jennifer was being dragged by the Gorgas before she even had a chance to defend herself. Likely asked to stay off social media, Jen couldn’t really respond, but her assistant did. She dropped a TikTok video that went viral which showed cell-phone recorded footage of the Gorgas crew antagonizing their Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star.

“Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies,” Joe said. Hmm, was it, though? We saw the video and know that you and your wife LOVE coming for Jennifer, only to pay the victim when she fires back. “The story is out there that she threw a drink [at] me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her — no,” he continued.

“First of all, I was 50 feet away with my wife … Jennifer likes to dig a lot and she gets involved in my family business,” Joe said. He is likely referring to the fact that the RHONJ panel was split in two because of the heated drama between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe. On the panel featuring Jennifer, Tre, and Dolores Catania, Jen didn’t hold back about how she felt about the Gorgas. She’s a reader, folx! It’s safe to assume Joe was in his feelings about her comments.

In the TikTok video posted by Jen’s assistant, she mentioned that Melissa was taunting Jennifer as they walked into the hotel, calling her a “loser”. That sounds pretty on-brand for that Melissa G. Joe did admit that his wife “did say something” and expected the ladies to simply argue — but adds Jennifer is “not like that.”

“If you watched her on the TV show through the years, she drinks a lot, she’s violent, she throws thing, she breaks glasses, she wants to stab you with it, she throws knives,” he adds. “I mean, this is who she is, she’s crazy. Picture her in real life. That’s editing!”

Yikes, Joe. Tell us how you really feel. But after me. Everything he described above literally he did first. His first-ever scene on RHONJ featured him creating a brawl at his own son’s christening, no? Sounds pretty violent to me. I mean, that moment alone will be etched into the Bravo history books forever. In my Crystal Kung-Minkoff voice, “get real”, Joe.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JOE CALLING JENNIFER CRAZY AND VIOLENT? WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]