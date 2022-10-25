Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas Unfollow Melissa And Joe Gorga On Instagram

The drama that will take place on this newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be the most intense I think the show has seen since the start.

For starters, we have some dynamic shifts taking place with Jackie Goldschneider reportedly losing her full-time spot to a newcomer and taking a reduced role as a “friend of”. On top of that, rumors have also been swirling that Jackie and (former) bestie Melissa Gorga bump heads during filming shifting dynamics for the first time in 4 seasons. Obviously, we’ll have to wait to see what exactly goes down, but I must admit, a Jackie, Teresa Giudice, and Jennifer Aydin team against Melissa and Margaret Josephs would make for such great tv.

In addition to that, we finally get to see Tre walk down the aisle as she marries the love of her life, Luis Ruelas. All of the wedding planning, the 1,500 bobby pins that went into keeping her giant hair-do upright, the dress fittings, and so much more will all be such a sight to see after watching Teresa go through so much during the last 12 years on the show. From her rocky relationship with Joe Giudice to the constant arguing with her brother and sister — seeing the Jersey OG finally get her fairytale ending just feels right.

Speaking of the wedding, with as many reports as there have been, I know you couldn’t have missed out on the tea that Melissa and Joe SKIPPED Tre’s wedding entirely leaving her to walk down the aisle by herself with literally no one from her immediate family there to support her. Quite sad if you think about it. Teresa and Joe’s parents both have passed away and the two of them are all each other has left besides their spouses and children. But, we are talking about the Gorgas here. So them doing anything for a moment doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s expected at this point.

During BravoCon 2022, and in other press interviews, Teresa stated very clearly that she was done with Mel and Joe. And now, she’s officially confirmed that. Along with Luis by unfollowing the pair on Instagram and not looking back. However, Meliss and Joe still follow them.

We all know in the Housewives-verse that when you unfollow someone, one the fans will notice, and two, that must mean things are really, really bad. Man, would I love to just be a fly on the wall to find out what REALLY went down while filming this season! Bravolebs have even stepped forward to state that the blowup between the couples was so bad, they don’t ever see a path of reconciliation moving forward. One thing I can say though, from watching the interviews both pairs have given, Teresa seems so confident and sure of herself — more than I feel I’ve ever seen her before. Whereas it feels the Gorgas are trying to convince us of something — that they’re innocent in this. Obviously I can’t pick sides just yet, but based on the reactions of these two, they’re making it hard not to.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT TERESA AND LUIS UNFOLLOWING MELISSA AND JOE ON INSTAGRAM? DO YOU THINK THIS IS THE END OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]