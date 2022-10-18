Jennifer Aydin Reportedly Threw A Drink During Altercation With Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga At BravoCon

Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of the few shows on Bravo that’s reliably entertaining. The drama surrounding Teresa Giudice and her friends, family, and enemies is the gift that keeps on giving. We’re gearing up for another season of Jersey that’s sure to make Danielle Staub’s hair pull look like child’s play. If you’re not convinced that the season is going to be action-packed, look no further than the nonsense that went down at BravoCon.

I wasn’t lucky enough to be one of the attendees of BravoCon. Thankfully, those who did get to experience the Disney World for Bravoholics shared all the tea from inside the convention. Tensions were high among the RHONJ cast heading into the event. In fact, their panel had to be split in two because of ongoing drama amongst the cast. Tre might officially be Mrs. Luis Ruelas, but the troubles with her family are following her into the next chapter of her life.

We know that Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga couldn’t be bothered to show up on Tre’s big wedding day. It seems like their relationship with Tre is done done done for good. Besides, the Gorgas have the cheating rumors to ride on for a storyline, at least for a hot second, before they go crawling back to Tre. Anyway, at BravoCon, Tre’s No. 1 messy soldier Jennifer Aydin decided to defend the OG’s honor. It resulted in another messy debacle between Jennifer and the Gorgas that will go down in history.

According to People, Jennifer ran into Tarzan and MelGo in a hotel lobby on the third day of BravoCon. This was after Jennifer had some not-so-nice words to say about the couple’s thirst for the camera earlier in the festivities. MelGo decided to try to be half as tough as her sister-in-law and allegedly called Jennifer a “loser” and a “wannabe.” That was all Jen needed to hear to channel Tre’s table-flip energy in her own explosive outburst.

Apparently, Jennifer started off by fighting with her words. Then, Tarzan got involved to defend Melissa. Bill Aydin was, as always, nowhere to be found to have Jennifer’s back, so she was all on her own. Apparently, a member of the Gorgas entourage also started to clap back at Jen, so she turned it up a notch. That’s when Jen threw a drink toward the trio, even though her aim wasn’t so great. The unfortunate target was a security guard attempting to break up the whole debacle, but there’s little to stop the tornado that is an activated Jennifer Aydin.

People reports that Frank Catania was on the scene to help console Jennifer. Frank is typically on the right side of history, even when it’s involving his friend. It’s clear that the next season of RHONJ will be full of major changes, but one constant will be the unwavering amount of drama packed into every episode.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo]