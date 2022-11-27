Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Wed In Nigerian Ceremony

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were shocked when Porsha Williams announced that she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia. First of all, Simon was the recent ex of Porsha’s RHOA co-star, and supposed friend, Falynn Pina (previously Falynn Guobadia.)

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” Porsha wrote on Instagram. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”

Simon confirmed that he proposed to Porsha in an Instagram post on May 11, 2021. The duo had been dating for one month. But Falynn and Simon’s divorce wasn’t finalized yet. The timeline for this romance was sketchy at best.

Porsha’s RHOA co-stars weren’t feeling her new relationship. She called her co-stars “shady as hell.”

In September of 2021, Porsha announced that she was turning in her peach after a decade on RHOA. The uproar over Porsha’s lack of girl code with Falynn and her speedy engagement to Simon may have played a role in her decision. She also landed a spinoff, titled Porsha’s Family Matters, which followed her efforts to blend her family with Simon’s family.

After all, Porsha and Simon planned to have three weddings. “He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Porsha stated.

She accidentally gave the internet a sneak peek of her wedding gown while on Instagram Live. Porsha was laughing with her sister, Lauren Williams, when she realized that her dress was visible in the background.

People reported that Simon and Porsha got married on November 25, 2022, during a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony. The couple tied the knot in front of 250 guests at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

“I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready,” Porsha told People before the wedding. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

The couple will wed again on November 26, 2022, in an American ceremony. Dealing with her seven outfit changes over the two days was the only reason that Porsha was “anxious.” She said, “It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza. I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it,” the bride-to-be added.

For the Nigerian wedding ceremony, Porsha wore a red gown customary for an Edo bride designed by Lakimmy. Simon is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria. Porsha wore an okuku, which is a headpiece adorned with coral beads from Benin.

Porsha changed into one gold gown and one royal blue gown designed by Tabik. Wedding guests were asked to sport formal or traditional Nigerian attire in teal and purple.

Simon and Porsha provided the cultural fabric to make the attire for their family members for the wedding. “I personally chose the fabrics that they’re going to be wearing, including their head wrap, their gele. I chose all of the colors, everything,” Porsha remarked. “I should be a stylist after this!” The RHOA alum added, “It’s going to be a beautiful expression of fashion, love, and family.”

A spokesperson from each side of the couple’s family led the ceremony, which also included traditional Benin dancers and singers.

For the reception, Porsha wanted her wedding guests to feel transported to Nigeria. “The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel,” Porsha explained. “The other thing I wanted was trees in the room.”

A local restaurant, Little Lagos, provided traditional Benin delicacies like meat pies, snails, egusi, and okra stew. Steaks, lobsters, and cornbread were also served. The wedding cake was a Benin cake.

Congratulations to Porsha and Simon!

