Radio Host Slams Teresa Giudice As The “Rudest Guest” He’s Ever Interviewed

The last few seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey for Teresa Giudice have been all about love, love, love. And now that the Jersey OG is officially married and inside her love bubble with Luis Ruelas, she’s not letting anyone break her soul.

Page Six reported that Boston radio host Billy Costa slammed Teresa after she appeared on his show. He called Teresa “nothing,” an “idiot,” and a “monster.” Billy claimed that Teresa “attacked” him during a live interview. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” he said on his Billy & Lisa in the Morning.

Teresa appeared on the show to promote an event that she was hosting in Lynn, Massachusetts. Everything went left when Billy asked the RHONJ star about her book Turning the Tables following her 11-month prison stint in 2015. Billy said, “Teresa, we know you spent some time in prison, but you came out of prison and wrote a book –a bestseller– about your time in prison, and did it focus a lot on the food in prison?”

For fans who know the show, you could tell Teresa was shocked by the question. Teresa then told the radio host she really didn’t “want to talk about that.” And in true Housewife fashion, she came at the radio host even harder, adding, “I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author.” Billy responded that he was aware of that.

Although the host tried to change the subject, Teresa, who may have gotten a tip from The Real Housewives playbook, kept going. “[We’re going to] have a good time, and it’s all about being positive, right?” Teresa stated. “And not negative? You should learn some of that,” she added. Billy answered that he’d “work on that.”

After coming for the host relentlessly, Tre finished her statements by adding, “I have a podcast called Namaste Bitches, [and] you should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste.” Teresa’ rep shut her down and invited the hosts to come to Teresa’s event.

Andy Cohen spent some time on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live addressing the situation after two callers asked for his opinion regarding the mishap. When the second caller clarified that Billy asked Tre about her prison sentence, Andy replied, “OK, well, there you go. I knew it, so he started with the jail thing.”

All in all, I think Teresa is right not to want to talk about her trip “away.” However, to the hosts’ point, she is a public figure and one of the most popular Housewives in the franchise. Teresa going to prison is part of her story. Everyone is going to ask about it, everyone is going to talk about it, and everyone wants to hear from her mouth personally what that was like. I can’t say how she should feel — but if it’s any reassurance, the fans have all moved past this. Either way, the namaste star apparently doesn’t like talking about her federal indictment unless it’s absolutely necessary. Take note of that one next time, guys!

