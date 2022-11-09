Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1

The holiday season is approaching, and Teresa Giudice is gifting us early. That’s right — the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG recently shared some big news via her Instagram that she’s starring in an upcoming Christmas movie that will air on VH1. The movie is called Fuhgeddaboout Christmas.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie,” Teresa shared online. “Fuhgeddaboout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8pm ET on @vh1!!” The photo feautures her standing alongside her co-stars Justina Valentine, Renee Graziano, and Perez Hilton.

“I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people,” she continued. “@Justinavalentine, you are abosolutely amazing!! @Reneegraziano & @Perezhilton, I had a blast with you both and I’m happy we got to share this experience together. Everyone watch!!”

Also in the Instagram photo, Teresa included a brief summary of the movie. “When an Italian American superstar realizes her family fies fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celbrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.”

Teresa is one of the many Housewives to add “actress” to her resume. Clearly, we have actors on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, NeNe Leakes starred in Ryan Murphy productions and on Broadway, and Cynthia Bailey has recently taken the stage starring in several different projects.

This will be one of the first times fans of the Queen of Jersey will see her in a diffeernt light outside of the Real Housewives. In the meantime, we will have to wait until Bravo finally announces the newest season of RHONJ. In addition to that, we’ll be waititing until December 21 to see our girl on the small screen. Although we don’t know which we’ll get first, we have both to look forward to. Teresa will reignite her feud with brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga during this upcoming season. Additionally, we will finally get to see Tre’s fairytale wedding to her husband, Luis Ruelas. Cameras were there to follow and fortunately, we will get to see her walk down the aisle, although Joe and Melissa didn’t. Either way, our favorite Jersey Housewife is keeping us engaged and I’m here for it.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]