Jenna Lyons Was “Surprised” By Lizzy Savetsky’s Real Housewives of New York Exit

This new rebooted version of the Real Housewives of New York will be good, but nowhere near as good as it would have been with our original NY cast. After hearing about Lizzy Savetsky’s shady exit from the newly re-cast RHONY, Jenna Lyons, another cast member, gave her perspective on the situation.

“I think everyone was surprised,” she told Page Six. “I think, you know, it’s a complicated situation, but I’m really, like, for sure [wishing] the best [for her.]”

Hmm. What complicated situation could she be talking about here? After reports started to break that Lizzy would exit the series due to the anti-Semitic hate she received, she took to Instagram to confirm the news herself.

“Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family,” she wrote. A Bravo spokesperson also commented, “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY.”

Shortly after Lizzy’s exit was confirmed, another report came out that detailed Lizzy and her husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky’s, alleged involvement in a behind-the-scenes moment that involved racist language and another cast member. Last season on RHONY, Ramona Singer was accused of using alleged racist language. An investigation cleared Ramona. I’m sure Bravo can’t have another situation like this on their hands.

Consequently, that’s when conversations surrounding the couple’s exit began. Despite their boot from the show, Lizzy has been keping Bravo fans up to date by letting them know how she’s been coping over the last several weeks.

“Things that help me when I’m feeling dark: Prayer- just talking out loud to G-d and asking for strength in the face of things I can’t control,” she said in her Instagram Story. “Meditation- pausing to focus on gratitude and open my heart to understand my fellow humans.” Lizzy also said “talking it out,” or even “helping someone else.”

Although they won’t be filming together any time soon, Jenna said, “It’s actually been really fun. The crew is incredible. The women are amazing.” She added, “I’ve been having a great time. … I was a little nervous, obviously, but it’s been great.”

