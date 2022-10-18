Teresa Giudice Claims Her Family Was “Ruined” By “Fame And Money”

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are well acquainted with the tension between Teresa Giudice and her family. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, joined the show during Season 3. And Teresa wasn’t happy about it.

And RHONJ viewers saw the animosity from the jump during an argument at Joe and Melissa’s son’s christening. “Juicy” Joe Giudice, Teresa’s then-husband, was part of the fight.

Fast forward to the Season 12 reunion, when Teresa called her brother a “bitch.” He slammed her as a moron and stormed away. But their relationship was about to sink even lower.

In August of 2022, Teresa finally married her soul-mate, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in an over-the-top celebration. But Melissa and Joe decided not to attend. There was an explosive argument at the Season 13 finale filming, which was just days before Teresa and Louie tied the knot. A rumor about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe was mentioned on camera.

Teresa said that she was fine with her brother not attending her nuptials. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa stated. “I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.” Whatever happened at the RHONJ finale filming had to be a big deal, because Teresa has no interest in repairing her relationship with the Gorgas.

Teresa claimed that she bit her tongue about Joe and Melissa for years. “I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” Teresa remarked. “Don’t forget, my parents were around back then. So, I tried to keep the peace for a long time and … you know, somebody could only take so much for so long. It’s not happening anymore,” the cookbook author stated. Come on–Teresa was never silent.

Page Six reported that Teresa came for both Melissa and Joe during the “Jersey Ladies Part 2” panel at BravoCon. The moderator asked Teresa about her brother’s decision to skip her wedding, and it sounds like her feelings about the situation have changed.

“I was really hurt,” Teresa said. “Obviously, it was really sad for me. Devastating, he’s my only brother, my only family that I have here.” She added, “He’s my only family.”

The mother of four continued, “Unfortunately, fame and money does that to family and my family did that to me. If you guys really get to know the real Teresa, you’ll know I’m all heart and to me, family is the most important thing,” Teresa explained. “If you guys saw how my brother and I grew up, we were inseparable,” she added.

Teresa also slammed Melissa, claiming that “things change” when “different blood” joins the family. She stated, “I’m sure it happens in a lot of families, and nobody should speak unless they’re in the situation, so that’s what happened to our family. Fame and money, unfortunately, ruined our family,” Teresa commented. “And, of course, I’m sad for that, but that’s what happens.”

So, is Teresa hinting that all the trouble started when Joe and Melissa joined the show? I think there were issues before then, but Teresa isn’t owning her part in it. I think it is sad that this family may not try to repair their fractured relationship.

TELL US- IS TERESA OWNING HER PART IN THE FAMILY DRAMA? DID FAME RUIN THE FAMILY? SHOULD TERESA AND THE GORGAS TRY TO RECONCILE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]