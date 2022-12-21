Robyn Dixon Hints That Juan Dixon Signed Their Prenup

Listen, I love Robyn Dixon from the Real Housewives of Potomac, and I’m so excited that she and Juan Dixon are finally engaged. But at this point, it’s turning into the wedding that never was. And dare I say–I’m really bored by their story.

Yes, they’re showing us bits and pieces on the newest season of RHOP, but little by little. It makes sense why Karen Huger has snapped into go-mode and is asking her several questions about their future because NO ONE is following along.

At least during this past week’s episode, Robyn and Juan did discuss signing a prenup. From the look on his face, Juan is super uncomfortable with the topic of this and tries to avoid it any chance he gets. Unfortunately for him, Robyn has continued to press the issue for the last two seasons. And for that, I can appreciate her.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish captured Robyn’s recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, where she responded to a virtual audience member who asked why Juan won’t “just sign” the prenup since he’s so “confident” in their relationship. Oof. I don’t think she was expecting that. But she responded, “Well, who said he wouldn’t sign it? He pretty much is like, ‘Robyn, whatever you want, I’ll do it.’ So we get to a good place with it.”

Robyn and Juan have had an interesting arc on the show. During RHOP Season 1, the pair showcased their divorce after Robyn discovered Juan’s infidelity. Despite that, the duo stayed together, living under the same roof and sharing the same bed in order to raise their children together.

Clearly, their non-traditional relationship helped them in the long run as they got their finances back on track and strengthened their relationship. They tried therapy, which Juan, of course, was not a fan of. And I’m sure there were other techniques as well that helped them get to a better place. All in all, those moments led to a special proposal in an earlier season with a massive ring, yet no wedding.

However, I’m still holding out that Robyn and Juan will give us one of the best weddings this franchise has seen (whenever they’re ready) after snatching that marriage license earlier this year.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)