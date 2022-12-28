Kenya Moore Says “It Was Time” For Ramona Singer To Leave The Real Housewives Of New York City

Love her or hate her, The Real Housewives of New York City would not have been quite the same without Ramona Singer. The ups and downs of the Ramona Coaster make excellent TV, as long as you hang on for dear life. And although we don’t know who will be a part of the upcoming RHONY: Legacy reboot, we know Ramona won’t.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she would retire her golden apple and not be a part of the upcoming reboot. Some fans let out a sigh of relief, while others gasped with disappointment. However, one person who definitely isn’t sad to see Ramona go is The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s shade assassin, Kenya Moore.

Kenya chatted with Page Six about her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star, and she shared that she wasn’t disappointed to hear the news about Ramona’s exit from the RHONY franchise. Kenya quipped to the outlet, “It was time for her to go.”

The Atlanta peach, who went head-to-head with Ramona throughout the first season of RHUGT, didn’t stop her shade there. Not only does Kenya think Ramona was overdue for a pink slip from Bravo, but she also thinks Ramona lied about her reason for not returning to the show.

If you recall, when the news came out about her exit from the series, Ramona made it sound like it was her decision. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told Page Six at the time. “It’s not for me at this time.”

There was no mention of the droves of fans calling for her to get fired after her off-the-rails behavior in Season 13 of RHONY, nor was there any mention of her problematic social media shenanigans. So, Kenya isn’t buying this excuse that Ramona is leaving simply because she doesn’t want to do the show.

“You think she ‘left’?” Kenya joked with Page Six. “No Housewife ever leaves.”

Whether it was Ramona’s decision or Bravo’s decision to part ways, it’s safe to say that RHONY: Legacy won’t be the same without a few turns around the Ramona Coaster. We’ll be tuned in either way, though.

[Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images]