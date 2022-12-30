Wendy Osefo Shades Mia Thornton Amid Feud; Says “I’m Still Here”

It’s apples and oranges. But little was resolved between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo after their fight in Miami. The subject of Wendy’s business relationship with Peter Thomas opened the floodgates for comments about Gordon Thornton. That was the catalyst for Mia to throw a glass of water. Apparently, Wendy’s suggestions about how “they play” hit a nerve.

And don’t point out any contradictions in Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s position on it all. There was little condemnation of Mia’s aggression at the table. Former RHOP star Monique Samuels didn’t get the same reaction, though Gizelle argued that the two actions were not comparable.

This was an all encompassing group fight for the Real Housewives of Potomac. Returning to Potomac did little to resolve things, and a lot was brushed under the rug. So after the recent episode aired, Wendy went on the interview circuit to give an update on her relationship with Mia.

Wendy exclusively told RealityBlurb! her feelings on Mia and where they currently stand. Well, needless to say these two still have issues. “I will say that myself, along with the majority of the women at the table, were all very taken aback by it because we didn’t feel like that was warranted, nor was it needed at that time,” Wendy said.

In a nod to her impressive professional achievements, Wendy added, “But at the end of the day, I’m the professor, hunny. You can never take that away from me. So drink or no drink, I’m still here,” she added.

Let’s not forget that Johns Hopkins University is not at all affiliated with the Real Housewives of Potomac. However, clearly Wendy’s employment at that fine institution does give her a lead over the rest of the pack.

The jury is still out on how Gizelle and Robyn really felt about the incident. Gizelle admitted to disliking Wendy.

As for Mia, Wendy seems perfectly happy to exist without Mia’s good opinion of her.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]