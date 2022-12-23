Gizelle Bryant Shares Where She Stands With Wendy Osefo; Says “I Sleep Well At Night”

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is no stranger to creating drama. She recently told Candiace Dillard-Bassett that her husband, Chris Bassett, made her feel “uncomfortable” after last year’s reunion. Oof.

Gizelle’s fellow green-eyed bandit Robyn Dixon is coming hard for co-star Dr. Wendy Osefo. Not only was Wendy and her family excluded from Robyn’s “family fun day,” but Robyn called her the “meanest” RHOP cast member.

Mia Thornton and Wendy had an argument in Miami over Peter Thomas. That’s right– Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband is once again soaking up camera time. Mia tossed her drink at Wendy and tried to hit her with her purse. Robyn accused Wendy of being “antagonistic” and filmed the entire event.

Gizelle and Robyn defended their behavior, claiming that they told Mia that throwing a drink at Wendy was wrong. They also claim that Mia sent an apology text. These scenes were apparently lost on the editing room floor. Nice try, ladies.

RHOP viewers criticized Robyn for filming the clash and telling Wendy to “shush.” The green-eyed bandits have placed Wendy firmly on the outside of their friend group. Wendy should have gotten the hint when Gizelle refused to hug her at the Season 7 premiere.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Robyn and Gizelle appeared on the Watch What Happens Live: After Show and gave an update on their relationship with Wendy. Spoiler alert: It’s not good.

Gizelle was asked by a virtual audience member if she was “open to mending things” with Wendy. After all, Robyn seemed to be in a better place with her.

“Am I gonna make amends? I don’t have a problem with it. She just won’t talk and…” But then Gizelle reconnected with her petty side and flipped her response. “No. What am I saying?… No amends for me,” she said.

Andy Cohen’s rabbi, Sharon Kleinbaum, just happened by the clubhouse bartender. She told Gizelle that she has “gotta live with” her decision not to “mend fences” with her co-star. Gizelle replied, “Yes, and I’m fine with it. I sleep well at night.”

During a game of “Can You Defend Her?!” Gizelle had Robyn’s back. She agreed with Robyn excluding Wendy from the family fun event and filming the Miami dinner fiasco.

The duo had some interesting reasons why Robyn filmed the heated argument between Mia and Wendy. They claimed that they wanted the footage because the cast had “different interpretations” of past events.

“We needed one interpretation. Robyn pulled out the camera so everybody can look so that nobody’s making up things,” Gizelle stated. They are referring to the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace.

Robyn also wanted to be able to just send the footage to her man, Juan Dixon, instead of explaining the fight. Wow. That is a new level of laziness.

It seems Gizelle isn’t going to be hanging out with Wendy anytime soon.

