Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Happy New Year and welcome to 2023! I’m back to writing about all my favorite reality shows for you to enjoy with me every week. During the holidays I dove into some tried and true content. Reality shows from binge-watches past. While Bravo tries to figure out the future of Real Housewives and The Kardashians turn social media into their own Amazon storefront (for shapes made of concrete and taupe clothing, no less,) I just had to go back to my roots.

Sunday – Sister Wives

Season 16 of Sister Wives still hits like the early days. If you haven’t been paying attention, the latest drama is that Christine Brown is leaving the family, and it seems like Janelle Brown has one foot out the door. This week TLC will air Part 2 of the Tell-All special. This time around, the wives and Kody Brown are all interviewed one-on-one, instead of sharing a massive couch and covering for each other at every turn. It’s everyone for themselves, and that includes Kody’s two isolated bang chunks.

Watch on TLC at 10 PM ET.

Streaming – Are You The One

Episodes of Are You The One can be found on Paramount Plus, Amazon, or MTV. This is a classic and iconic dating show that pre-dates Love Island, Temptation Island, or any of the islands, really. Contestants walk into the house knowing that someone has been assigned as their perfect romantic partner by a team of matchmakers. They traverse their way through competition dates, the boom-boom room, and the truth-booth to discover whether they can find their perfect match. Every week the house fails to find a match prize money is taken away. It’s all for one, and one for all on this show, making the drama and the in-fighting a sight to behold. Go binge some old episodes (I suggest Season 8, if you can find it,) and get ready for the release of the Global version later this month! Cannot recommend this one enough!!

Watch on Paramount Plus now.

Monday – Below Deck

Tried and true. Episode 6 of Below Deck is set to air Monday night. We’re going to get a closer look at how Captain Sandy Yawn is able to fill in as Stud of the Sea. It seems deck-stew Camille Lamb has a little too much to say about her superior, Alissa Humber. Chief steward Fraser Oliender gets involved too, and we’re off to the races as the drama begins to build for the season. Will Sandy send anyone home? Or is it time for a motivational speech completely void of any advice? Let’s find out together on Monday!

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

Streaming – Real Housewives Of Miami

Now onto something a little more modern– Real Housewives of Miami. I know you probably told yourself you’d cancel some subscriptions in the new year to save a little jingle, but keep Peacock if you can help it! Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce is underway! Let’s pop some popcorn and all act surprised by how messy these experienced reality stars can be. The mics are hot luke-warm and the cameras are ROLLING. Episodes 9 and 10 are set to drop next week Sunday. And you wouldn’t want to miss Adriana De Moura filming the music video for her new song ‘Fyah’, would you??

Watch on Peacock now.

Streaming – The Circle

I’m also planning to check out Netflix’s latest installment of The Circle this week. Season 5 will feature a returning contestant (any guesses?) and a romantic twist. The newest season of the series will follow players who claim to be romantically available, whether it’s the truth or not. Previews for the show also hint towards some of the newer competitors banding together to take out people who have had more opportunities to build loyalty. We call that competitive evolution.

Watch on Netflix now.

