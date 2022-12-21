The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 13 Trailer Is Finally Here

After months and months of hearing rumors and piping hot tea about the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, the moment has finally come, and y’all, it’s EPIC. Of course, all the headlines this past summer about Teresa Giudice’s wedding and the drama surrounding co-stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga was a lot. Clearly, TOO much that they couldn’t fit everything in this season’s first teaser. But what the editors did manage to show blew me away.

OMFG Reality TV tweeted the trailer, and it’s explosive. It starts out with a friendly, peaceful montage of the season — primarily shots from Tre’s big day when all of a sudden, viewers are transported back to when Season 13’s drama really picks up.

No surprise here, the first feud featured is between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Marge can be seen yelling, “You don’t have any f–king friends,” toward Jennifer. She shot back with, “I have a family, which is something you’ll never know what it’s like to have.” Whew. One thing about Miss Aydin, she will clear the girls — with ease, too.

Viewers saw some tense moments between Dolores Catania and Frank Catania over Dolo’s new boo. Apparently, Frank isn’t his biggest fan, and by the looks of the trailer, the feeling is mutual. After that, we’re shown our first REAL sneak peek at what appeared to be the season’s big finale party, where Joe and Luis got into with each other.

“You don’t gotta f–king hold him back, Nate,” Joe could be seen screaming while being held back by another cast member. On the other side of the room, Teresa and Melissa were going at it, with Tre calling Mel “disgusting.” WOW. I know Teresa said that after her falling out with her brother and sister this year, she would never reconcile with them, but based on this teaser, I kinda believe her.

In the trailer, we also meet Jersey’s newest Housewives, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. We also finally get our confirmation that Jackie Goldschneider will be a “friend of” this season despite being full-time for the last 4 years. From the sneak peek, the group scenes will be legendary this year. The newbie, Rachel, is going head-to-head with both Teresa and Jennifer based on this preview. Hmm, guess we know who Tre’s new “lapdog” is this season, huh?

Who cares!? Not me! Teresa needs people in her corner, especially this year. And as the trailer starts to come to an end, we see why.

In what appeared to be one of Jersey’s “husband’s only” scenes, Joe could be seen saying to Luis, “My wife’s not in the f–king wedding… f–k you. … Her family’s not in the wedding, f–k them.” It came to a tipping point when Joe shouted that he would “break” Luis’ balls” before slamming his fist on the table and declaring, “right f–king now!”

Then, in an even more shocking turn of events, the trailer cuts to Jennifer dropping the BIGGEST bombshell of them all. “He saw Melissa in the backseat, and she was making out with another guy,” she said to Danielle. And this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this either. It’s been widely reported that the straw that broke the camel’s back was, in fact, this rumor about Melissa.

Teresa did tell the Gorgas she didn’t “think” they were “happy,” which led to Joe saying “f–k you” to Tre. After that, Luis stepped to Joe to ignite what appeared to be the second physical fight of the season, telling his wife, “I’m gonna f–king punch him the face, cause I got nothing else to lose.”

I mean… I’m speechless after that. This season will likely be one of their best, and I can’t wait for Bravo’s most exciting Housewives to return to the air. I’ve watched the trailer at least 5 times and plan on watching it another five times as well. RHONJ returns on February 7th on Bravo. In the meantime, catch up on all the tea we reported about in preparation for Season 13.

[Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo]