Kim DePaola Claims That Danielle Cabral Was Hired To Be Teresa Giudice’s “Lap Dog”

Real Housewives of New Jersey will be back soon, and the Season 13 trailer already gave the fandom lots of juicy tidbits. Jennifer Aydin told newbie Danielle Cabral about the rumor that Melissa Gorga allegedly cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga.

After this bomb was dropped at the RHONJ finale taping, reportedly all hell broke loose. Melissa and Joe decided to sit out Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice’s, wedding to Luis Ruelas. And the Gorgas didn’t even send a gift!

Teresa insisted that she will never make peace with her brother. She and Louie unfollowed Joe and Melissa on Instagram. Burn! Yet, in a confusing twist, her new husband called Joe “a good human being.” Say what now?

Joe and Melissa reportedly “laughed” about the cheating whispers, and someone surprising had Melissa’s back. That’s right— Kim DePaola called the cheating rumor “a bunch of bull.” Of course, the infamous Posche boutique owner never misses a chance to spill the tea about Teresa.

And after Teresa played a disastrous game on Watch What Happens Live, Kim dubbed Teresa “simple.” Teresa wasn’t aware that President Joe Biden lives in the White House. Oof.

According to heavy., Kim also dished about Teresa’s new friend on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. Teresa is buddying up to Danielle. “She was brought on to be Teresa’s lap dog, to be her soldier,” Kim D. claimed.

“[Teresa] doesn’t have a real friend that can come onto this show, and it would last, you know what I’m saying? So, they have to get someone, random, Danielle lives in Central Jersey, she doesn’t live anywhere around here,” Kim remarked. “And bring her on and she’s told what to do.” The newbie also gets a paycheck, so there’s that.

Kim also mentioned that Teresa is now hanging around with a group of ladies who have spoken badly of her in the past. “I see Teresa now hanging around with this one group of girls that used to knock her. They used to knock her,” Kim stated. “And I watch it now and I’m like I can’t believe that these people who used to talk s*** and now all of the sudden they are like a group, you know, and I laugh about it.”

This isn’t the first time that we have heard that Teresa has a brand new “lap dog.” Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs joked about Teresa’s new bestie. “There’s a new lapdog in town,” Margaret commented. While they never gave the person’s name, they were allegedly talking about Danielle. Jackie added that the person “needs a bath.” Margaret said that they were “kidding.”

Oh, the shade! I cannot wait for the new season of RHONJ.

Real Housewives of New Jersey returns February 7, 2022 on Bravo.

[Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]