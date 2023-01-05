Stephen “tWitch” Boss Has Been Laid To Rest In A Private Funeral

As family and friends of Stephen “tWitch” Boss still try to come to terms with his death, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor has left a lasting legacy and years of positive memories. Sadly in December 2022, Stephen took his own life, leaving behind a wife and three children.

When Stephen’s wife Allison Holker became concerned about his absence, she contacted the police and Stephen was later found in a Los Angeles motel room. There were no obvious signs of distress, but a suicide note was found at the scene alluding to past struggles. After numerous tributes and touching words from people who were both surprised and devastated by the news, Stephen has been laid to rest in a funeral service sources describe as “beautiful.” Entertainment Tonight shared the details.

tWitch’s burial was held yesterday in Los Angeles. An insider shared his wife Allison “has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch’s passing.” Only immediate family attended the celebration of his life on Wednesday. A broader memorial for individuals that tWitch loved and those who loved him will be organized soon. A participant added, “It was an incredibly rough day for Allison and the family. She has been a rock for everyone. It was a beautiful service and extremely intimate.”

The source continued, “It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake.” Allison is also making her children the number one priority as they navigate the passing of their father. “She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what’s going on and the younger children don’t fully understand.”

“Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive,” the insider stated.

We hope Allison, the children, tWitch’s mother, and the many people who adored him are surrounded by support and love during this incredibly painful time. We wish them closure and strength as they continue to maneuver the difficulties of such a significant loss.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]