Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Kathy Hilton And Lisa Rinna’s Tequila Feud

Will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans ever forget Aspen? Probably not. Kathy Hilton allegedly had a meltdown after a night at a club. Lisa Rinna was the sole witness to Kathy’s tirade, which she labeled a “psychotic break.” Kathy allegedly verbally dressed down her sister, Kyle Richards, and her co-stars.

Earlier in the day, Kyle brought her RHOBH co-stars to her favorite store, Kemo Sabe. Rinna insulted Kathy by ordering her “friend” Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of Kathy’s brand, Casa del Sol. Kathy had been talking up her tequila during the entire trip, but no one was excited. Kathy swore because Rinna chose Kendall’s tequila and then stormed out of the store.

In her RHOBH confessional, Rinna stated that it was Kathy’s jealousy that caused the entire outburst. “It makes me believe that my ordering the Kardashian-Jenner tequila is what set her off,” Rinna stated. “Because Kathy is so f–king jealous of the Kardasians.” Of course, Rinna later admitted that she wasn’t exactly “friends” with Kendall. Awkward!

“I know the family, I’m not a close friend to Kendall. I know Kris Jenner very well and the family,” Rinna explained. “I don’t know Kendall much at all—but in the moment, I said my friend in the moment because we’re friends of the family.”

Rinna also knows the family because her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, dated Scott Disick. Yes—the same Scott Disick who is Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy.

Page Six reported that Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kylie Jenner and Kendall had fun at the expense of both Rinna and Kathy. The duo hit up Kemo Sabe in Aspen and filmed a TikTok video.

I’m here for it! In the TikTok, the bartender poured them both a glass of Kendall’s tequila. “I just wanna try it, because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila, so I just haven’t tried it,” Rinna said in the RHOBH episode. That audio snippet was featured in the TikTok.

“Come on. I cannot f–king believe what she just said,” Kathy said of Rinna on the show. That audio clip played at the end of the video as the camera zoomed in on two tequila bottles behind the bar. One was labeled “Kathy’s Tequila” and the other was labeled “Kendall’s Tequila.” The model captioned her video, “all love for kathy and lisa.”

Meanwhile, Rinna and Kathy are still feuding. Kathy stated that she wouldn’t return to RHOBH if Rinna or Erika Jayne were part of the cast. Andy Cohen also weighed in on the ultimatum. “Everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of desire to be on the show and feel great about it,” he stated.

