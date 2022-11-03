Andy Cohen Slams Lisa Rinna’s Claims About Aspen Receipts

Andy Cohen is responding to Lisa Rinna’s claims that the receipts she brought to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion regarding Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown were cut from the show; he’s saying they were never shown.

“She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw — that I never saw,” the Watch What Happens Live host shared on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “We didn’t get to them, we didn’t cut them out of the show, she never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts.” Andy further mentioned the receipts Lisa did bring to the RHOBH reunion were regarding the Elton John scandal with Sutton Stracke. However, he said the scene was cut because “enough is enough”.

Rinna, known for her outspoken personality, took to her Instagram stories to share that she brought two envelopes containing receipts, not one. Andy mentioned that he communicated with Lisa, confirming that the documents she brought were related to the Elton John mishap. He followed up by explaining that in addition to those, Lisa shared with him she had brought 8 pages of printed text messages between her and Erika Jayne that night, which were her “corroboration” that she was being truthful.

Lisa and Kathy’s ongoing feud has been a topic of discussion for over half a year. The drama started while the ladies were filming their final cast trip in Aspen, Colorado, where Kathy allegedly had a “psychotic break,” damaging her sunglasses and trashing her sister, Kyle Richards, and her family. Lisa has been the most vocal out of the RHOBH cast regarding Kathy — sharing text messages and blasting her co-stars like Crystal Kung-Minkoff for claiming they don’t remember the details of the intense showdown.

The conclusion of the RHOBH reunion sent sparks flying. Kathy went head-to-head with Erika and Lisa, dodging claims left and right that she attacked her sister and her family mercilessly and used problematic language regarding the DJ that told her to go back to Los Angeles after denying her song request. Typically, at the end of the reunion, the ladies all toast to the conclusion of a great season; however, Kyle was so distraught she skipped the toast and ran to her dressing room hysterically. Fans are wondering what the future of this cast will look like as they prepare for the next season. Kathy has already stated she would not return if Erika and Lisa do. Some of her cast members have responded by adding she doesn’t hold that much weight in the Bravo-verse to make those sorts of calls.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]