Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past

Another season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is fast approaching, and it looks like another year of the Teresa Giudice and family show. Season 13 is looking to be as dramatic as ever. It will feature Tre’s royal wedding to Luis Ruelas and their subsequent falling out with the Gorgas. Joe Gorga and Tre will always fight, usually over something related to Melissa Gorga. This time, it seems like the Gorga and Giudice family bond is over for good.

Even though Joe Giudice and Tre are divorced and living in completely separate countries, the two exes still get along. Honestly, they seem to be better apart than they ever did when we watched them together on RHONJ. That obviously means that in the case of the Gorgas, Juicy is a total Tre Hugger. He never really seems to need an excuse to bad-mouth his former in-laws, and vice-versa. Juicy recently reunited with his ex-wife on an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast to discuss all things messy.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Juicy Joe seems to have amnesia when it comes to his relationship with Tarzan. “We always got along. I mean, it wasn’t like we didn’t get along,” Joe said. He must be referring to the time before the Christening of it all back in the good old RHONJ days. Joe Giudice claims that he and his brother-in-law would just mess with one another and “bust each other’s chops.” I guess one could describe their altercations that way, but I would not.

Juicy and Tre also looked back on their marriage and spoke of how great it was. Again, was this before or after Juicy called Tre the “c” word at a vineyard in Napa? I digress. He also spoke that aside from Joe Gorga, his ex-wife’s family loved him, especially Teresa’s parents. “The only one [who] was a little pain in the ass was her brother,” Juicy added. “He was always a pain in the ass, I don’t know why.” So it sounds like Juicy does remember that the simple act of Joe Gorga breathing is enough to send him into a tailspin, at least, a little bit.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]