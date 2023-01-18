Teresa Giudice Plans To Move To California In 4 Years

Arrivederci, New Jersey! Well, not quite yet. The Queen of The Garden State, also known as Teresa Giudice, might be making moves in the near future. Four years to be exact. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was born and raised in Jersey, but everyone needs a change of scenery at some point, right?

As reported by Page Six, Tre recently took to an episode of her new podcast Namaste B$ches to share her future plans. And I gotta admit, I’m surprised! The mom of four told her co-host Melissa Pfiester, “Listen, I wanna move by you ‘cause, like, this weather is so crappy.”

She added, “Like, today it was pouring rain this morning and I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m thinking about you. I’m like, ‘Melissa’s in the sunshine.’ I’m like, ‘I wanna be there with her.’” Amen to that. East Coast weather really isn’t fun, especially in the winter. Which reminds me – as an East Coast resident, I need to buy a light therapy lamp. Seasonal depression is a real thing!

Tre went on to say that she’s already shared her plans with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Said Teresa, “I told Louie, ‘For four more years, I’m counting down.’ Four more years until Audriana [Giudice] goes to college.” Audriana is Teresa’s youngest with ex-husband Joe Giudice. And was famously born while Season 2 of RHONJ was filming. I will never forget Teresa’s screaming during birth, captured by the cameras stationed outside of her hospital room.

Despite her lifelong ties to New Jersey, Tre has plenty of friends to keep her company in California if she makes good on her plans. Former castmate (and Audrina’s godmother) Dina Manzo lives in Malibu. Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s star Kyle Richards also lives in Los Angeles. The two OG housewives hit it off during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1. And they apparently keep in touch!

Thankfully, if you’re a RHONJ fan, Tre will still be serving up the drama for Season 13 of the show, which premieres on February 7, 2023. There’s a whole lot in store given all the stories that “leaked” during filming. Not to mention a highly stylized and dramatic trailer. Love her or hate her, there’s no doubt that Teresa is the face of the franchise. But even the most diehard Jersey girls need to move on at some point.

[Photo Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo]