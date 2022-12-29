Teresa Giudice Slams Rumors That She’s Leaving Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Says “I’m The One That Started The Show”

Teresa Giudice has already called herself the “Queen of New Jersey” in her Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 tagline, and now, she’s reaffirming that by slamming rumors that she’s leaving the hit Bravo show.

Thanks to the RHONJ Season 13 trailer released recently, we know we can expect a lot of drama between Teresa and Melissa Gorga, with some added drama from Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas. And from previous stories, and statements from Teresa, Melissa, and other cast members themselves, it sounds like this season will be one for the record books.

Even then, Teresa let it be known that the heated drama on the show would never cause her to leave the series that made her a star. Page Six reported on Tre’s interview with People, and Teresa squashed the rumors once again.

“I would never step away. I started the show,” Teresa declared proudly. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

Yessss, Tre. I love that. And truth be told, Teresa is the one OG I see staying on the show for a very long time. There’s only her and Kyle Richards left — and that is Housewives that have NEVER left the series or been demoted from full-time status.

Anyway, Teresa said “other people” are “trying to put that out there” regarding her alleged exit from the show. “It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play. No. I started this,” she said.

“I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away,” Teresa continued. And thankfully, for us Housewives fans, I don’t see the network getting rid of RHONJ’s force multiplier anytime soon. Now, if you’re not the biggest Melissa fan like me, then you’ll have to keep dreaming for the Gorga’s exit.

Even though she and Joe spoke about leaving a “toxic” situation a little while back, we all know they were fishing for attention… as they always do — and she denied the rumors shortly after. Either way, with the feud that’s going on between these two right now, it definitely has me plugged in, and I can’t wait for Season 13’s premiere.

