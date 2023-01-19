Brandi Glanville Calls Out Alex McCord For Seeking Information On Castmates Ahead Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

As a community, it seems like we’re going to have to band together and protect Alex McCord at all costs. She’s getting ready to face the wrath of Brandi Glanville head-on. The Real Housewives of New York City alum is gearing up to join the “Ex-Wives Club” for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. As she prepares to make her triumphant return to reality TV, she’s already ruffling a few feathers.

After leaving RHONY all of the those years ago, Alex moved to Australia with her husband, Simon van Kempen, earned her master’s degree in psychology, and has been minding her own business ever since. So, when she got the lucky call to join the RHUGT cast for Season 4, she realized that she needed to do some homework to get up to speed on her future castmates.

As Reality Blurb! reported, Alex took to her Instagram to ask her followers for insight into her fellow Housewives who she’d be meeting on RHUGT. However, this call for help didn’t sit right with everyone.

“Calling all [Housewives] stans! I’m heading off to RHUGT a bit blind since I’ve been away for 12 years. So I’m asking your advice on these fabulous ladies in alphabetical order over the next week. Today is Brandi Glanville Day! What are your favorite Brandi moments?” Alex wrote on Instagram.

Alex’s comments quickly filled up with fans sharing their favorite moments from Brandi’s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The official Bravo Instagram account even chimed in on the fun, commenting, “Google ‘You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years!'”

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Says She And Camille Grammer Have A Lot Of “Twitter Beefs” To Work Out During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Although the Instagram post seemed mostly lighthearted, Brandi wasn’t a fan of Alex’s research. So, she took to Twitter to fire a few warning shots before they head off to film the show.

Brandi tweeted, “This b-tch ever heard of [YouTube]????? I hope this post got her a few new followers.”

That’s harsh! And although Alex is clearly in Brandi’s crosshairs, she didn’t take any time out of her day to respond to the negativity. In fact, she has continued with her daily research prompts, asking her followers for insight into the rest of the RHUGT cast, from Eva Marcille to Vicki Gunvalson. Notably, Brandi is the only cast member who seemed to take umbrage with Alex’s research.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON ALEX ASKING FANS FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE REST OF THE RHUGT CAST? DO YOU FEEL THAT BRANDI WAS RIGHT OR WRONG FOR CALLING OUT ALEX? DO YOU THINK ALEX’S RESEARCH INTO HER CASTMATES WILL BE BROUGHT UP ON RHUGT SEASON 4?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]