Brandi Glanville Says She And Camille Grammer Have A Lot Of “Twitter Beefs” To Work Out During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Don’t call it a comeback. Call it a takeover!

Before the second season of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip aired, it had been some time since fans last saw Brandi Glanville appear on anything Bravo-related. Unless you count her brief pop-up during Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That is when she dropped the huge bombshell that she and Denise Richards allegedly slept together. Brandi, who first appeared as a friend of the ‘wives during Season 2 of RHOBH, eventually snatched her own diamond and caused waves in the 90210 for several seasons before she was given the boot. After that, we may have seen her pop up here and there on shows like the Celebrity Apprentice. Other than that, most of her time was spent fighting with current Bravo stars on Twitter.

But Peacock has been providing fans with non-stop, action-packed drama that we just can’t get enough of. And now, with the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, fans will see the return of Brandi alongside another familiar RHOBH ex-wife, Camille Grammer.

And apparently, the two have some major beef to squash while they’re away filming Season 4 of RHUGT in Morocco. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Brandi revealed that she and Camille have much more to work out than we knew.

“Well, I think that we have a lot of Twitter beefs to squash, and that’s where that’s going, so hopefully, she’ll come and not cry over dumb stuff,” she said, as reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Camille is kinda known to throw some major shots in her confessionals but never to the ladies’ faces. Now that she’ll be out of the country with Housewives sharks such as Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, I’m curious to see how she holds up.

And I will say I am a major Camille fan and would love to see her return to RHOBH next season along with Brandi. But I’ll take what we’re being given (for now).

When Andy Cohen asked Brandi if she was worried about seeing any of the ladies during her next trip with the ex-wives club, she replied, “They should be worried about me.”

Although a Season 4 premiere is likely closer to the end of 2023, fans can rest assured knowing Brandi will be back to serve up some good tea.

